How to remove Sludge in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are many obstacles that you will come across while traversing Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, from difficult enemies to environmental hazards. One difficult obstacle that has been preventing players from moving forward is sludge, but there is a way to remove it.

Sludge looks exactly how you might think it would, and it accomplishes the same goal as any other hazard in Hyrule. In order to progress specific quests and get through parts of the map, players will need to remove sludge from walls, doors, and other paths. If you want to learn how to do just that, I will lay out all of the ways to do so in the guide below.

Removing Sludge in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Luckily, the process of removing sludge is pretty straightforward and only requires any water-based item or an item that has a water effect. Equip it, point it at the sludge that is blocking your path, and fire.

There are several different types of water-based items you can use to remove sludge. The Hydrant is a terrific option, and any arrows that have a water effect work well too. However, the most effective way I found to remove sludge is by using Chu Chu Jelly and Splashfruit. Both of these items are throwables that you can simply aim and fire at the sludge without any additional hassle. You can also fuse Chu Chu Jelly to your arrows and fire them at the sludge as well as enemies if you come across any in front of or behind the sludge.

You can pick up Chu Chu Jelly from defeated Chuchu enemies, which are some of the most common enemies in Hyrule. Chu Chu Jelly also has uses in creating different kinds of elixirs, so don’t feel you have to use them for just getting rid of sludge.

As for Splashfruit, you can find those growing all across the map, and they can easily be harvested and added to your inventory to use a throwable grenade of sorts.

