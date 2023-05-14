In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Brightbloom Seeds are a material item that can be used to create Brightbloom Flowers. These seeds, as you might guess from their name, glow very brightly, which can make them useful when exploring caves and other dark places.

Here’s what you need to know about Brightbloom Seeds in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Brightbloom Seeds in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Brightbloom Seeds are a common item that can be found in most caves, dungeons, and other underground environments in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They’re usually found in clusters that sparkle a bit but don’t glow as brightly as actual Brightbloom Flowers.

To give you an example, I found loads of them in and around the Pondside Cave, especially in the area close to the chest that contains the Archaic Tunic armor. Sometimes, you’ll also find one large Brightbloom instead of a small cluster, and from those, you can harvest Giant Brightbloom Seeds, which are the same as regular Brightbloom Seeds, only bigger, brighter, and a little rarer.

How to use Brightbloom Seeds in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The main purpose of Brightbloom is to light dark areas so you don’t have to carry a torch or a burning stick with you all the time. Maybe I’ve got my brightness setting turned up too high, but I haven’t found any places that are so dark that I actually need some additional lighting yet. But I have been able to use Brightbloom Seeds to make screenshot thumbnails that don’t look like dark gray squares. This is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, though, so there are bound to be creative, ingenious ways to use Bightbloom Seeds later in the game.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most simple way to use a Brightbloom Seed is to hit the cluster with your current weapon, instead of picking it up. This will create a Brightbloom Flower on the spot, which can be useful, but it’s not especially interesting.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another way to use a Brightbloom Seed is to fuse it with an arrow, just like you did with Fure Fruit in the In-isa Shrine. So, equip a bow, hold ZR, then tap up on the D-pad and select a Brightbloom Seed, then release ZR to shoot it. In this way, you can plant Brightbloom Flowers in places that you couldn’t otherwise reach, such as on the ceilings of caves, or at the far end of long, dark chambers.

How to throw Brightbloom Seeds in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Throwing Brightbloom Seeds is very similar to fusing them with arrows. But instead of holding ZR, you hold R. Then, you just tap up on the D-pad, just the same as if you are fusing. The advantage of throwing a Brightbloom Seed instead of fusing it with an arrow is that it doesn’t use up an arrow. But, of course, the Brightbloom Seed won’t go nearly as far. And you can usually pick up the arrow afterward anyway.

