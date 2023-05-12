Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is full of strange items that you might not know what to do with, including the Flux Construct Core.

If you feel a little bit daring in Tears of the Kingdom, you might come across a small miniboss in the Great Sky Island that will test your newly found combat abilities.

If you find success and are able to overcome it, first of all, great job! Enjoy all the loot it drops and prepare to go about your merry way. But you’re also probably wondering about that weird, large, green phallic device that doesn’t seem to have any use whatsoever.

We are of course talking about the Flux Construct Core, an item that drops from the miniboss that can’t be picked up, used at all at first glance. We did eventually find it has a use though… sorta. But that mainly depends on the abilities you currently have at your disposal.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

What does the Flux Construct Core do in Tears of the Kingdom?

In short, it does nothing. It can’t be picked up, and if you leave it there it’ll just despawn. No, to get the best out of this item, you first need to have gone to the In-isa Shrine on the floating island and picked up the Fuse ability.

Related: How to use Ultrahand in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Bu activating the Fuse ability, you will be able to connect the Flux Construct Core to either your shield or weapon you are holding so long as it isn’t already fused with something else, giving the weapon a massive damage boost until it eventually breaks.

Outside of this, don’t expect to get more uses. The power boost is useful though, and will definitely help you on your way—especially if you plan to make great use of all the resources on the tutorial island, or want to take a look at all the various Gacha machines littered around.

About the author