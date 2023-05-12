Everyone has their favorites. From favorite foods to favorite music, or in the case of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you might have a favorite weapon.

There are plenty of weapons to find in this highly anticipated sequel, and I think we can all relate to stumbling upon one cool sword that just makes fighting much more satisfying. Sadly, in my case, this lucky stick wasn’t able to get me through the Tears of the Kingdom story as it quickly turned to dust inside my hands.

Weapon durability is something that frustrated players back in Breath of the Wild and it’s still around in today’s sequel. However, you’re probably wondering, is there any way to bring these fallen tools back to life?

Can I repair my weapons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

You’re not going to like hearing this but there is no still no way to repair weapons in Tears of the Kingdom, just like there wasn’t in Breath of the Wild. This means the lucky stick you found isn’t going to survive your entire adventure, but there is a silver lining.

With Link’s new Fuse ability, you can breathe new life into your weapon by joining on another item. Depending on the item you’re fusing the enhancement to your weapon could be different but either way, it’ll add something extra to an otherwise ordinary item. If you choose to fuse two weapons, your new combination will be back at full durability, however, sadly, this still won’t stop it from breaking eventually.

If you’re looking for a weapon that is going to stand the test of time then we suggest searching out the iconic Master Sword, as if history is anything to go by, this won’t have those durability issues than your garden variety stick does.

