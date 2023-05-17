How to complete the Team Cece or Team Reede quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Factions and political conflict are nothing new to The Legend of Zelda series, but Tears of the Kingdom has Link pulled directly into a mayoral confrontation themed around mushrooms. This is how the Team Cece or Team Reede can be described in a nutshell, but don’t get me started on Link bribing people for their votes using fungi.

In Hateno Village, Link will run into Cece, the owner of the local Armor Shop and someone who believes in “fungal fashion.” She is also part of the reason why the village has such a distinctly different look compared to what it did in Breath of the Wild.

She is going to task Link with handing out Hylian Mushrooms to villagers who currently support the current mayor, Reede. And, while they are spread out around the area, you can easily tell them apart from anyone already supporting Cece.

Reede supporters Hateno Village locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You will start the Team Cece or Team Reede quest at the Armor Shop (3363,12147, 0123) in Hateno Village by talking to Cece inside after Sophia lets you in.

Cece will give you eight Hylian Shrooms to give to eight different Reede supporters around the village in hopes of swaying them to support her in her upcoming bid to challenge the current mayor. You can tell the Reede supporters apart from Cece’s because they won’t be wearing any fungal fashion.

You won’t have to leave Hateno Village to complete this quest, but you will need to locate each of these eight specific villagers—some of which move around to different locations throughout the day. It is possible to encounter them during other quests too, so keep an eye out.

Villager Location Dantz Typically around the Hateno Pasture. Koyin Near the Hateno Pasture docks. Leop Wandering around town, near the bulletin board, or at the Hateno Inn at night. Medda Walking close to the entrance in the fields just to the North of the village’s shops. Tamana Typically sweeping stables near the village gates in the evening and early night. Tokk You can find him walking up the hill to the Hateno Tech Lab, close to or at the Hateno Pasture. Uma Walking around town throughout the day, typically near the shops. Worten Around or in the Hateno Inn.

This is just one of several quests in the game that will require you to scour an area for specific NPCs, though some will be more significant, like King Dorephan.

