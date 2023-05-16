How to complete the Domizuin Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Dominzuin Shrine is like solving a Rubik’s cube. There’ll be twist and turns, and will likely require brain power to get it all done as fast as possible. I couldn’t help but get every chest too, so that only adds more steps. There are three chests to acquire and they all depend on you putting up with a shifting landscape.

Once it’s done, the rewards are well and truly worth the effort. There is plenty of things to kill time in Tears of the Kingdom, and shrines like this are one of the best.

How do I find the Domizuin Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

There are multiple areas to explore in TOTK, but for this shrine, you’ll be heading northeast.

The Domizuin Shrine requires you to just past the border of the Lanayru Great Spring region, but the easiest way to get there is by heading to the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. This tower will be impenetrable until you shoot a Splash Fruit at the slime blocking its door.

Once you’ve been sent off into the heavens paraglide north toward the location shown below. The shrine sits atop the ruins of a castle and is swarming with enemies. So prepare to climb the side of the mountain or fight some enemies along the way.

How do I complete the Domizuin shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Players will need to be patient if they’re looking to get each chest. It’ll require spinning the rotating area multiple times, and force players to spot the chest sitting atop the various ascendable areas.

Firstly, go toward the big white rectangular prism and ascend to the top. Once you’re up, head toward the orange arrow directly ahead of you and hit it once. This will cause it to spin around, opening the cube.

This is where you have to hit the arrow in the center of the cube. So move on ahead.

There are three chests to acquire:

One chest is sitting on the right-hand side near the back corner, on top of the ascendable block (don’t spin the cube yet).

One will be behind you as you spin the block. Hit the cube until you see the chest sitting vertically and hit it once more. This is where you’ll have to run and jump on the platform before it spins too far.

One sits on the left-hand side of the rotating cube and will be accessible once you’ve hit the middle arrow enough times.

Once you’ve got that last chest, turn around and look at the shrine’s entrance. Paraglide toward that area and ascend up the block you did originally.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Now hit the first arrow once. Then head to the center arrow as the cube opens once more. You can spot a white rectangular prism atop the cube toward the wall away from the entrance. You’ll have to spin the cube until you can ascend up to the top of the block.

Once you’ve ascended, you can walk up the stairs and collect your final reward.

