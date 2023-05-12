Hostile NPCs are not your only enemies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as you will frequently travel across a variety of damage-dealing biomes. Early on in Tears of the Kingdom, players will note the importance of getting cold resistance to stay warm, avoiding freezing damage and the cold status effect.

One of the first tasks in Tears of the Kingdom requires you to visit the Gutanbac Shrine in the Great Sky Island. This is difficult terrain to cross if you do not have the necessary items to stay warm.

Moving through icy biomes without the correct item will see Link’s health quickly get whittled down, and even result in death. There are various measures that you can take to ensure that you survive in the frozen tundra of Tears of the Kingdom.

How to stay warm in Tears of the Kingdom

Get Cold Resistance Armor

The best line of defense against the cold status effect is to obtain cold resistant armor. Near the start of the game, namely the area preceding the Gutanbac Shrine, this armor will be difficult to come by. The first set of cold resistant armor that I found was the Archaic Greaves. Though certainly not the only cold resistant armor, it served me, and many other players, well in this zone.

With cold resistant armor on, Link can freely move around icy biomes without the fear of losing health to his environment. Ice-based attacks will still deal damage, but even this is lessened by the correct armor type.

Cold Resistant Recipes

There are specific recipes in Tears of the Kingdom which will raise Link’s body temperature and grant him cold resistance for a limited time. Aside from resistant armor, these recipes are the next best option for getting through these dangerous zones.

One recipe that I found particularly useful comes from the Spicy Pepper. After finding these in the wild, I made sure to throw a few stacks in nearby pots to craft Spicy Sautéed Peppers. Each of these meals will grant you 2:30 of cold resist time. Just make sure to keep an eye on the timer and make the most out of your time.

How to get Torches

Torches are the weakest form of defense against the cold, however they will certainly do in a pinch. In order to make a torch, you must first find a source of fire. Whether by a cooking pot or self-made, you can swing a wooden weapon into the fire to create a torch.

If you are using this method, just note that your torch will eventually burn out, which I have experienced a number of times myself. Certain actions, such as attacking, will also cause the flame to fade.

