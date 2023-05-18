When you’re cruising around Hyrule on horseback, you’ll want to look stylish. Roll up on those Bokoblins with the latest saddle and bridle combo, and you’ll strike fear into their hearts. Luckily for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players, there’s an easy way to customize your horse.

The Pony Point system in TOTK rewards players for discovering new stables, sleeping at their inns, and registering horses you catch in the wild. There are all types of customization options players can unlock by collecting points, including new saddles and bridles, a towing harness, and mane styles.

But before you can saddle up with the freshest gear in Hyrule, you’ll need to know where to go to customize your horse.

How to change your horse’s saddle and bridle in TOTK

Once you have customization options unlocked—starting with the towing harness, which you’ll get in the first tier of the Pony Points rewards system—you’ll be able to change your horse’s gear. To do so, simply speak to the stablemaster with a horse nearby and you’ll be given the option to customize your horse.

If you don’t have a horse taken out of the stable, or if you left your horse on the side of a cliff miles away so you could go for a quick glide (hey, we get it), you’ll be given the opportunity to choose which horse you’d like to customize.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Related: All rewards in the Pony Points system in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

From the customization menu, you’ll be able to customize your horse’s tack by selecting either “Change equipment” to change the towing harness or saddle or “Change bridle.” You won’t be able to change your saddle or bridle until you get different options for both. There are a couple of different saddles and bridles you can get in the game, but the easiest ones are part of the Traveler’s set, which you can get at tier five in the Pony Points program.

How to customize your horse’s mane

When you’ve collected 16 points in the rewards program, you’ll get the ability to change your horse’s mane. This option will appear on the original customization menu, as shown in the images above.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll have a variety of mane options to choose from, ranging from the short French braid to colorful variations and even one with flowers. Our personal favorite is the mohawk style, but we recommend occasionally switching it up to keep things fresh.

About the author