The Lucky Clover Gazette is an unusual location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It looks like a stable, and indeed it used to be one, but it’s now a newspaper office. So, you can’t actually register horses or lodge at the Lucky Clover Gazette, but you can pick up some worthwhile side quests. But, of course, you’ve got to find it first.

As you can see from the map below, the Lucky Clover Gazette is on the edge of the region unlocked when you ascend the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. It’s in the Tabantha Frontier region, just outside Rito Village, which is in the Hebra region. How you get to the Lucky Clover Gazette depends on which direction you’re coming from, but it’s most likely that you’ll be coming from the direction of Lookout Landing to the southeast, so I’m going to assume that’s the case.

Follow the road from Lookout Landing west, then northwest across Carok Bridge, then into North Hyrule Plain, where you’ll pass the New Serenne Stable and the Sinakawak Shrine. At this point, you can choose between the scenic route and the quick route.

To take the scenic route, turn left at the intersection after the New Serenne Stable, and follow the road all the way around Hyrule Ridge. Cross the bridge over Tanagar Canyon, then follow the road around Piper Ridge, and north up the west side of the canyon, past Nero Hill and Strock Lake. This will take a while, even on a horse, but you’ll see lots of spectacular scenery and discover a lot of cool stuff along the way.

The quick route mostly ignores roads, and it’s the route I took. After the New Serenne Stable, come off the road at the intersection, and go northwest to the top of Lindor’s Brow. Leap from the top of the Lindor’s Brow, and head northwest over Tanagar Canyon.

You should be able to land close to the house where the Open the Door side quest takes place (I got killed trying it, so I ran away), then you can follow the road west past the Brightcap Cave. I managed to complete the Cave Mushrooms that Glow side quest at Brightcap Cave, so I’m not completely hopeless.

Once you reach the Lucky Clover Gazette, speak to Penn and Traysi inside to start the Potential Princess Sightings! side adventure.

