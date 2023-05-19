How to get The Depths armor set in Tears of the Kingdom

There are tons of distinct armor sets in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Armor sets do not only protect you from enemies’ attacks but can also provide unique abilities and strengths. The Depths armor set is one of these unique sets that you can easily unlock.

While exploring The Depths, the underground addition in Tears of the Kingdom, you may notice Gloom all around you. This substance coats the ground, trees, mountains, and even enemies around you in many different locations. If you come into contact or get struck by an enemy encased in Gloom, you will not only lose a heart but be unable to heal that heart until you reach a Great Fairy Fountain.

Related: How to get the Froggy Armor set in Tears of the Kingdom

The Depths armor set gives you particular protection in this area. With this set enabled, you will be granted a set of bonus hearts that can only be lost to Gloom. This will give you far more room for error while in The Depths. If you are trying to unlock The Depths armor set Tears of the Kingdom, here is what you need to do.

The Depths armor set guide in Tears of the Kingdom

Much like Cherry Blossom Tree or Goddess Shrines above ground, there are Bargainer Statues scattered throughout The Depths. These statues essentially act as merchants in this subterranean map.

Whenever I first encounter a Bargainer Statue, I was initially confused as the rupees I amassed could not be used there. As it turns out, only Poes and Blue Flames are the currency of The Depths. Below is just one of the eight Bargainer Statues that can be found in The Depths.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Depths armor set can be bought from any one of these Bargainer Statues, costing 650 Poes in total to purchase the Hood, Tunic, and Gaiters of The Depths. I would heavily recommend stocking up on Poes before venturing to a Bargainer’s Statue, so you can get the entire set at once.

About the author