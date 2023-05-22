All stable locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, stables are found across Hyrule and give you a chance to rest, buy or sell items, and even pick up new side quests. Stables can be found between most densely populated areas or landmarks, essentially acting as rest stops for Link.

There are 14 stables in Tears of the Kingdom. Visiting a new stable gives you a Pony Point, which you can use at the front desk of any stable to exchange for some small rewards. There are also several side quests tied to visiting stables, such as Potential Princess Sightings.

If you are trying to find either the closest stable to you or unlock all 14 stable locations, this is where you will need to go.

Where to find every stable in Tears of the Kingdom

Images via Dot Esports



























Above is the location of each stable in Tears of the Kingdom listed on the Hyrule map. All stables in Tears of the Kingdom are found on ground level, with none being in any sky islands or The Depths. Below are all the names and zones of the stables listed out.

Lakeside Stable (Necluda)

Dueling Peaks Stable (West Necluda)

Highland Stable (Faron Grasslands)

Foothill Stable (Eldin Canyon)

Woodlands Stable (Eldin Canyon)

New Serenne Stable (Hyrule Ridge)

Riverside Stable (Hyrule Field)

Outskirt Stable (Hyrule Field)

Snowfield Stable (Hebra Mountains)

South Akkala Stable (Akkala Highlands)

East Akkala Stable (Deep Akkala)

Tabantha Bridge Stable (Hyrule Bridge)

Wetland Stable (Lanayru Wetlands)

Gerudo Canyon Stable (Gerudo Canyon)

While many of these stables are spread far and wide across Hyrule and the kingdoms beyond, others can be seen very close together, such as the Riverside and Wetland stables. Be on the lookout, as Shrines and other activities are also typically found near these rest areas. While venturing throughout the world, I made it a point to visit each stable not only to collect Pony Points and register tamed horses, but also to see the wide variety of quests and characters at each stop.

