Splatoon 3 Side Order price: Is the DLC free?

Michael Beckwith
Published: Feb 20, 2024 07:57 am
Splatoon 3 Side Order Agent 8 and Pearl
Screenshot via Nintendo YouTube

Splatoon 3 has jumped onto the roguelike train with its Side Order mode, so single-player fans who may have dropped off after beating the main campaign will want to know how they can acquire this new gameplay option.

Side Order is sort of a follow-up to the Octo Expansion from Splatoon 2 since it brings back Agent 8 as its main character and involves the musical duo Off the Hook, with Pearl now a drone of some kind and Marina mysteriously missing. After finding yourself in a city drained of all its color, you must ascend the Spire of Order while completing objectives of varying difficulty and acquiring upgrades. Fail, and you’ll need to start over from the very beginning.

It’s all very intriguing, even for non-roguelike fans, but you may be wondering whether this is a free update Nintendo’s handing out to players or something you need to fork over extra money for.

Is the Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC free?

Splatoon 3 Side Order Agent 8 in white city
You need to buy the full expansion pass even if you just want Side Order. Image via Nintendo

No, Side Order is a paid expansion for Splatoon 3. This isn’t like what Santa Monica Studio did when it released its roguelike mode for God of War Ragnarök for free. Side Order is included with the Splatoon 3 expansion pass, which is being sold for $24.99 on Nintendo’s store.

Side Order is the second wave of the expansion pass, so if you purchase it, you’ll also receive wave one. That adds Inkopolis Plaza from the first Splatoon as an alternate hub to roam around and hang out in. Various characters return, too, with Squid Sisters Callie and Marie performing during Splatfests instead of Deep Cut, the new band introduced in Splatoon 3.

The two waves aren’t available as separate purchases, so you can’t just buy Side Order at a cheaper price if that’s all you care about.

Michael Beckwith
Staff writer at Dot Esports.