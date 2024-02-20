Splatoon 3 Side Order release countdown: Exact start time and date

The second half of Splatoon 3’s DLC expansion, Side Order, is finally upon us, bringing a new roguelike experience to the team shooter.

It’s been over a year since Nintendo released the first wave of Splatoon 3 DLC, which brought back Inkopolis from the first Splatoon as an alternate hub and not much else. The wait’s been long, but Side Order promises to be far more intriguing.

Aside from being Splatoon’s take on the roguelike genre, it involves a new storyline involving a world drained of all its color and a mysterious tower that needs climbing. It also seems centered around Splatoon 2‘s musical duo Off the Hook, although Pearl appears to have taken the form of a drone, and Marina is mysteriously absent.

When does Splatoon 3 Side Order release?

What mysteries does the tower hold? Image via Nintendo

The Side Order DLC is scheduled to launch on Thursday, Feb. 22. Nintendo hasn’t provided an exact time, so it’s unclear if it’ll become available immediately after midnight or later in the day, as well as whether it’ll have a simultaneous release across every time zone. We’ll be sure to update this article should Nintendo share a launch time, but for now, we’ve set the countdown below for midnight CT.

As for what Nintendo has planned afterward for Splatoon 3, it appears to be nothing more than the usual multiplayer updates and regular Splatfests. The expansion pass only consists of two waves, and Nintendo hasn’t mentioned anything about making more paid DLC after Side Order comes out.

At the very least, Nintendo has detailed the March 2024 multiplayer season, which begins on March 1 and adds new weapons, items, and stages. With rumors pointing to the Nintendo Switch 2 arriving in early 2025, though, Nintendo could begin winding down support in preparation for the newer console.