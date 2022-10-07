When is the next Splatfest? | Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest date

Splatoon 3 developer Nintendo recently revealed information about the game’s second post-launch Splatfest. It’s an event that fans have been waiting for since the first Splatfest, which gave players their first post-launch taste of Tricolor Turf War battles and the absurdity of having three teams on the same map. Just like its predecessor, Splatoon 3 wasted no time getting its biggest events started once again.

Splatfests are a big deal in the world of Splatoon. They act as both unifying events and weekend-long parties for everyone involved. In Splatoon 3, each Splatfest has a theme and three teams that players can choose from. Once they’ve chosen their team, each Turf War battle they win over the course of the event grants points for their team. The team that wins at the end of the event will receive special rewards.

Eager to get started? Here’s when the next Splatfest starts.

Splatfest start date and time

The Pokémon Splatfest will start on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6pm CT. It will run until Sunday, Nov.13 at 6pm CT, giving players a full two days to splat their friends and foes as much as possible. The theme is the question, “Which first partner Pokémon would you choose?” Players can choose their response by picking one of the three teams: Grass-type, Fire-type, or Water-type.

Once the Splatfest begins, players can jump into Turf War matches to gain points for their team. Once the halfway mark hits, a new battle mode will become available: Tricolor Turf War. Tricolor Turf War pits four players from the team that’s currently in the lead against two players from each of the two trailing teams.

After the Splatfest ends, the wins for each team will be tallied and the winners will receive special rewards. This is only one of many more Splatfests for Splatoon 3, so be sure to keep an eye out for additional announcements in the future.