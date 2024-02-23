How to start Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC

In Splatoon 3’s final DLC, Side Order, you take part in a rogue-like run against multiple waves of enemies to meet the final boss at the end— but how do you start it?

Walking around Inkopolis and talking to a bunch of NPCs doesn’t seem to trigger anything, and the game does a poor job of telling you where you need to go and what you need to do. There isn’t exactly anything highlighting where the start is at first glance, which can make things a bit tricky.

But it’s a lot easier than you might think to start Side Order.

How to begin Side Order DLC in Splatoon 3

Screenshot via Nintendo YouTube

There are two ways to start the Side Order DLC in Splatoon 3, with both suggestions involving the new Train Station.

First, you need to make sure you have paid for the DLC expansion on the Nintendo eShop. The DLC is not free; you must have purchased it and downloaded it via the eShop before you can access the new content.

Once you have everything downloaded, a Train Station should appear to the left of Deep Cut’s Studio. From there, you can choose to visit two different areas. Head to Inkopolis Square to start the Side Order DLC.

Alternatively, you can press X on your controller to bring up the Map and choose the Train Station from the different options available if you don’t want to physically walk to the Train Station.

You should get a little cutscene of your character on a train, slowly falling to sleep beginning the new content.