There are over 260 badges currently in Splatoon 3 for players to find and grind toward, with some being easier than others to collect.
Some like the Marie, Callie, and Grizz badges can be unlocked in story mode, while weapon-specific badges or those locked to Salmon Run can take a bit longer. Some badges can even act as a way to show off either your achievements or just how much you have been grinding the game since launch.
With so many badges available, we wanted to show you all of them and give you the info you need to unlock them all.
How to unlock every Badge in Splatoon 3
Most of the badges as you can see above come in different types. You have a basic badge and then a gold, or even sometimes silver, version of it. These badges have the same requirements, but just sometimes more of what you did to get the original. If a badge has a silver or gold variant, we will list below the ways to unlock each badge in order.
|Name
|Requirements
|Catalog
|Level 50, 100 Catalog in a single season
|Cohozuna
|10, 100, 1000 Cohozuna Splats
|Grizzco
|Max Hazard Level Cleared in Salmon Run
|Fission Hydroplant
|Eggsecutive VP 200, 400, 600, 999 at Fission Hydroplant
|Sockeye Station
|Eggsecutive VP 200, 400, 600, 999 at Sockeye Station
|Spawning Ground
|Eggsecutive VP 200, 400, 600, 999 at Spawning Ground
|Big Shot
|100, 1000, 10000 Big Shot Splats
|Flipper-Flopper
|100, 1000, 10000 Flipper-Flopper Splats
|Fish Stick
|100, 1000, 10000 Fish Stick Splats
|Slammin’ Lid
|100, 1000, 10000 Slammin’ Lid Splats
|Maws
|100, 1000, 10000 Maws Splats
|Steelhead
|100, 1000, 10000 Steelhead Splats
|Flyfish
|100, 1000, 10000 Flyfish Splats
|Scrapper
|100, 1000, 10000 Scrapper Splats
|Steel Eel
|100, 1000, 10000 Steel Eel Splats
|Stinger
|100, 1000, 10000 Stinger Splats
|Drizzler
|100, 1000, 10000 Drizzler Splats
|Splatfest Conch
|Reach Splatfest Ruler
|SquidForce
|30, 100 total stars on SquidForce Gear
|Zink
|30, 100 total stars on Zink Gear
|Krak-On
|30, 100 total stars on Krak-On Gear
|Rockenberg
|30, 100 total stars on Rockenberg Gear
|Zekko
|30, 100 total stars on Zekko Gear
|Forge
|30, 100 total stars on Forge Gear
|FireFin
|30, 100 total stars on FireFin Gear
|Skalop
|30, 100 total stars on Skalop Gear
|Splash Mob
|30, 100 total stars on Splash Mob Gear
|Inkline
|30, 100 total stars on Inkline Gear
|Tentatek
|30, 100 total stars on Tentatek Gear
|Takoroka
|30, 100 total stars on Takoroka Gear
|Annaki
|30, 100 total stars on Annaki Gear
|Enperry
|30, 100 total stars on Enperry Gear
|Toni Kensa
|30, 100 total stars on Toni Kensa Gear
|Barazushi
|30, 100 total stars on Barazushi Gear
|Emberz
|30, 100 total stars on Emberz Gear
|Tableturf
|90, 120, 150 Tableturf card collected
|Tableturf Card
|Reach Tableturf Rank 30, 40, 50
|Tableturf NPC
|All Lv.3 Tableturf NPCs Beaten
|Marrigold
|10, 100, 1000 Concessions Ordered
|Murch
|10, 100 Murch Orders
|Jel La Fleur
|100,000, 1M Spent at Man-o’-Wardrobe
|Harmony
|100,000, 1M Spent at Hotlantis
|Gnarly Eddy
|100,000, 1M Spent at Naut Couture
|Mr. Coco
|100,000, 1M Spent at Crush Station
|Bronze Grizzco
|10,000, 100,000, 9,999,999 Grizzco Point
|Ranked
|A Rank, S Rank, S+ Rank
|All Weapon Badges
|Four Star, five Star Each Weapon’s Freshness Level
|Judd
|50, 250, 1200 Turf War Wins
|Tricolor Attack
|Win one, 10 Tricolour Turf War as an Attacker
|Tricolor Defender
|Win one, 10 Tricolour Turf War as an Defender
|Splat Zones
|100, 1000 Splat Zones wins
|Clam Blitz
|100, 1000 Clam Blitz wins
|Rainmaker
|100, 1000 Rainmaker wins
|Tower Control
|100, 1000 Tower Control wins
|All Sub-Weapon Badges
|30, 180, 1200 Wins with Sub-Weapon’s equipped
|Marie
|Fully Upgraded Hero Gear
|Callie
|Fully Upgraded Hero Gear
|Captain Cuttlefish
|Completing Return of the Mammalians
|DJ Octavio
|Beat DJ Octavio
|Secret Badge
|Beat the Secret Kettle