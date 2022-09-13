All Badges in Splatoon 3 and how to get them

Prepare to grind.

There are over 260 badges currently in Splatoon 3 for players to find and grind toward, with some being easier than others to collect.

Some like the Marie, Callie, and Grizz badges can be unlocked in story mode, while weapon-specific badges or those locked to Salmon Run can take a bit longer. Some badges can even act as a way to show off either your achievements or just how much you have been grinding the game since launch.

With so many badges available, we wanted to show you all of them and give you the info you need to unlock them all.

How to unlock every Badge in Splatoon 3

Most of the badges as you can see above come in different types. You have a basic badge and then a gold, or even sometimes silver, version of it. These badges have the same requirements, but just sometimes more of what you did to get the original. If a badge has a silver or gold variant, we will list below the ways to unlock each badge in order.

NameRequirements
CatalogLevel 50, 100 Catalog in a single season
Cohozuna10, 100, 1000 Cohozuna Splats
GrizzcoMax Hazard Level Cleared in Salmon Run
Fission HydroplantEggsecutive VP 200, 400, 600, 999 at Fission Hydroplant
Sockeye StationEggsecutive VP 200, 400, 600, 999 at Sockeye Station
Spawning GroundEggsecutive VP 200, 400, 600, 999 at Spawning Ground
Big Shot100, 1000, 10000 Big Shot Splats
Flipper-Flopper100, 1000, 10000 Flipper-Flopper Splats
Fish Stick100, 1000, 10000 Fish Stick Splats
Slammin’ Lid100, 1000, 10000 Slammin’ Lid Splats
Maws100, 1000, 10000 Maws Splats
Steelhead100, 1000, 10000 Steelhead Splats
Flyfish100, 1000, 10000 Flyfish Splats
Scrapper100, 1000, 10000 Scrapper Splats
Steel Eel100, 1000, 10000 Steel Eel Splats
Stinger100, 1000, 10000 Stinger Splats
Drizzler100, 1000, 10000 Drizzler Splats
Splatfest ConchReach Splatfest Ruler
SquidForce30, 100 total stars on SquidForce Gear
Zink30, 100 total stars on Zink Gear
Krak-On30, 100 total stars on Krak-On Gear
Rockenberg30, 100 total stars on Rockenberg Gear
Zekko30, 100 total stars on Zekko Gear
Forge30, 100 total stars on Forge Gear
FireFin30, 100 total stars on FireFin Gear
Skalop30, 100 total stars on Skalop Gear
Splash Mob30, 100 total stars on Splash Mob Gear
Inkline30, 100 total stars on Inkline Gear
Tentatek30, 100 total stars on Tentatek Gear
Takoroka30, 100 total stars on Takoroka Gear
Annaki30, 100 total stars on Annaki Gear
Enperry30, 100 total stars on Enperry Gear
Toni Kensa30, 100 total stars on Toni Kensa Gear
Barazushi30, 100 total stars on Barazushi Gear
Emberz30, 100 total stars on Emberz Gear
Tableturf90, 120, 150 Tableturf card collected
Tableturf CardReach Tableturf Rank 30, 40, 50
Tableturf NPCAll Lv.3 Tableturf NPCs Beaten
Marrigold10, 100, 1000 Concessions Ordered
Murch10, 100 Murch Orders
Jel La Fleur100,000, 1M Spent at Man-o’-Wardrobe
Harmony100,000, 1M Spent at Hotlantis
Gnarly Eddy100,000, 1M Spent at Naut Couture
Mr. Coco100,000, 1M Spent at Crush Station
Bronze Grizzco10,000, 100,000, 9,999,999 Grizzco Point
RankedA Rank, S Rank, S+ Rank
All Weapon BadgesFour Star, five Star Each Weapon’s Freshness Level
Judd50, 250, 1200 Turf War Wins
Tricolor AttackWin one, 10 Tricolour Turf War as an Attacker
Tricolor DefenderWin one, 10 Tricolour Turf War as an Defender
Splat Zones100, 1000 Splat Zones wins
Clam Blitz100, 1000 Clam Blitz wins
Rainmaker100, 1000 Rainmaker wins
Tower Control100, 1000 Tower Control wins
All Sub-Weapon Badges30, 180, 1200 Wins with Sub-Weapon’s equipped
MarieFully Upgraded Hero Gear
CallieFully Upgraded Hero Gear
Captain CuttlefishCompleting Return of the Mammalians
DJ OctavioBeat DJ Octavio
Secret BadgeBeat the Secret Kettle