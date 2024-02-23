All rewards in Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC

Splatoon 3’s Side Order DLC has a bunch of rewards available for players who want to dig in deep and grind way.

While most of these rewards are purely cosmetic or to spruce up your Splatoon 3 Lockers, they still offer an additional challenge for anyone looking to 100-percent complete the DLC.

All Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC rewards

Image via Nintendo

There’s a whole host of rewards available depending on what you end up doing in the Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC, but be warned, some of the rewards below contain heavy spoilers.

First and foremost, for clearing the game for the first time, you get a special outfit, emote, and access to the Splatoon 2 hub world. You also can unlock a series of Badges for completing tasks like beating the tutorial, finishing the entire DLC, and collecting items.

Every time you clear the game with a new weapon, you also get to use those weapons outside Side Order in the multiplayer modes. These are reskins of readily available weapons, though, and likely won’t make a difference while you climb up the ranks.

After you beat the game for the first time, you’re given access to a shop called Cipher’s Siftings within the Order Sector run. It’s located near what would be the subway. There are multiple items here you can unlock after completing multiple runs that you can buy with the DLC currency, Pearls. These items include:

Locker Decorations

Item Pearl Cost Locker Decoration: Marching Andante 10 Locker Decoration: Swarming Languendo 10 Locker Decoration: Battering Lento 10 Locker Decoration: Celebratory Pancakes 10 Locker Decoration: Panicking Alla Mambo 20 Locker Decoration: Drizzling Capriccioso 20 Locker Decoration: Puzzle with Missing Piece 20 Locker Decoration: Memorable Picture Book 20 Locker Decoration: Whirling Accelerando 30 Locker Decoration: Springing Spiccato 30 Locker Decoration: Dead-C Toy Piano 30 Locker Decoration: Nostalgic Mobile 30