Category:
Splatoon 3

All rewards in Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC

Collect 'em all
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 06:48 am
Splatoon 3 Side Order Agent 8 in white city
Image via Nintendo

Splatoon 3’s Side Order DLC has a bunch of rewards available for players who want to dig in deep and grind way.

Recommended Videos

While most of these rewards are purely cosmetic or to spruce up your Splatoon 3 Lockers, they still offer an additional challenge for anyone looking to 100-percent complete the DLC.

All Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC rewards

Promotional Art Splatoon 3 Side Order
Go time. Image via Nintendo

There’s a whole host of rewards available depending on what you end up doing in the Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC, but be warned, some of the rewards below contain heavy spoilers.

First and foremost, for clearing the game for the first time, you get a special outfit, emote, and access to the Splatoon 2 hub world. You also can unlock a series of Badges for completing tasks like beating the tutorial, finishing the entire DLC, and collecting items.

Every time you clear the game with a new weapon, you also get to use those weapons outside Side Order in the multiplayer modes. These are reskins of readily available weapons, though, and likely won’t make a difference while you climb up the ranks.

After you beat the game for the first time, you’re given access to a shop called Cipher’s Siftings within the Order Sector run. It’s located near what would be the subway. There are multiple items here you can unlock after completing multiple runs that you can buy with the DLC currency, Pearls. These items include:

Locker Decorations

ItemPearl Cost
Locker Decoration: Marching Andante 10
Locker Decoration: Swarming Languendo 10
Locker Decoration: Battering Lento 10
Locker Decoration: Celebratory Pancakes 10
Locker Decoration: Panicking Alla Mambo 20
Locker Decoration: Drizzling Capriccioso 20
Locker Decoration: Puzzle with Missing Piece 20
Locker Decoration: Memorable Picture Book 20
Locker Decoration: Whirling Accelerando 30
Locker Decoration: Springing Spiccato 30
Locker Decoration: Dead-C Toy Piano 30
Locker Decoration: Nostalgic Mobile 30

Stickers

Sticker: Dream Tapestry 01 15
Sticker: Marina Order (graffiti) 20
Sticker: Pearl Order (graffiti) 20
Sticker: Callie Order (graffiti) 20
Sticker: Marie Order (graffiti) 20
Sticker: Marie (Pixel) 30
Sticker: Callie (Pixel) 30
Sticker: Pearl (Pixel) 30
Sticker: Marina (Pixel) 30
Sticker: Agent 4 (Pixel) 30
Sticker: Pearl (Wallpaper) 100

Banners

Banner: Memverse Inkopolis Square 200
Banner: Pearl Drone 200

Gear

Gear: Order Regulator Replica 333
related content
Read Article How to start Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC
Splatoon 3 Side Order Agent 8 in white city
Category:
Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3
How to start Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 23, 2024
Read Article All badges in Splatoon 3 and how to get them
Category:
Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3
All badges in Splatoon 3 and how to get them
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Splatoon 3 Side Order price: Is the DLC free?
Splatoon 3 Side Order Agent 8 and Pearl
Category:
Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 Side Order price: Is the DLC free?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to start Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC
Splatoon 3 Side Order Agent 8 in white city
Category:
Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3
How to start Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 23, 2024
Read Article All badges in Splatoon 3 and how to get them
Category:
Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3
All badges in Splatoon 3 and how to get them
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Splatoon 3 Side Order price: Is the DLC free?
Splatoon 3 Side Order Agent 8 and Pearl
Category:
Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 Side Order price: Is the DLC free?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 20, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.