How to rank up fast in Splatoon 3

Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 offers a wide selection of game modes to pass the time, but when you want to rank up fast, which is the best one?

The newest installment in the Splatoon franchise gives players plenty of time and opportunities to make their mark and scale up the ranks if they put in the time.

Players will have to grind to fly up the leaderboards and the ranks.

What Splatoon modes rank you up fast?

There are a bunch of game modes that’ll get you soaring to the top of the ranks. Players have the option to switch over to a more casual mode like Tableturf battles, or to the hardcore style of game mode like Tower Control.

The Splatoon world is your oyster. Fortunately, players can be rewarded a solid 7,500 points daily, for each first win.

Playing the Anarchy PvP modes will net you some serious points.

What rewards will I get for each game?

Here’s a list of some of the rewards you can get in each game:

First Clear Bonus: This bonus will reward players with 7,500 points for winning the first game of the day

Win Bonus: This reward will give players 600 points for winning a game

Ink Bonus: This bonus will reward players will 500 points for leaving their mark, and spreading 500p worth of ink

Time Bonus: Players will receive 300 points for completing a game

Players can also gather XP boosts from the Cafeteria. If you swing by for a cup of joe, make sure you buy these as well:

Pescatariat: This will increase combat XP by 50 percent

Pescatariat Royale: This delicious item will allow players to double their XP

Marigold’en Garden Greens: This will double the XP earned for every teammate.

Also by mixing it up and playing every game mode, Splatoon 3 players will get the most out of the game. So don’t forget to test it all out.