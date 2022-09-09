How to customize your locker in Splatoon 3

Spice up your locker before it appears in other players' games.

Splatoon 3 provides players will a variety of ways to make their mark on the world the game resides in, whether it be by crafting unique artwork or simply adding decor to the player’s locker.

The locker is another new feature for the Splatoon sequel which doesn’t offer any in-game benefits but instead provides players yet another surface to customize and display their favorite items and stickers.

If you are a new Splatoon 3 player looking to hop straight into the locker customizing action then there are a few things you’ll want to know first.

How to customize your Splatoon 3 locker

Image via Nintendo

You’ll find the locker room in the lobby area on the right-hand side of the terminal and this is where you are able to customize both its appearance and the items stored within. Alongside your locker are those of players you recently matched with.

How to unlock the Splatoon 3 locker

Before you’re able to customize your locker you will need to have done a couple of things. The first is reaching level four in the game and the other is visiting Harmony’s general store.

Once you’re able to customize the locker you can place stickers on the outside to make it unique and exactly how you like it. You can also move around and store weapons, gear, and decorations inside.

Many of these customizations can be found in the story or Hotlantis.

What is Hotlantis?

Hotlantis is a new store in Splatoon 3 that sells all the items you’ll need to decorate your locker. By spending cash gathered by completing multiplayer games you can purchase stickers, posters, and other cosmetics.

You’ll want to make sure that you get your hands on the items in Hotlantis’ catalog while you can as it is seasonal. This means every few months a new catalog will come in bringing new Splatoon 3 cosmetics for players to purchase.