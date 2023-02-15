First wave of Splatoon 3 DLC takes you back to Inkopolis in late February

Splatoon 3 players are just a few weeks away from getting to revisit one of the most popular locations in the series—accompanied by a handful of new and familiar faces.

The first wave of Splatoon 3’s DLC will be released on Feb. 28 for individual purchase, or downloaded immediately for those that have already purchased the Expansion Pass. As revealed in the most recent Nintendo Direct, this wave allows players to travel back to Inkopolis, the hub of the first Splatoon game, and explore the various changes that have taken place within the urban area in the time since then.

SRL Inkopolis research dept. here with fun findings for Squid Sisters fans—Callie and Marie will perform in Inkopolis during Splatfests going forward! Don't know them from Inkopolis News? Callie is wild and energetic, while Marie is…less so. But they're both inkredible singers! pic.twitter.com/nduqy7ApJ9 — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) February 15, 2023

This hub is expected to act as an alternative to Splatsville, providing similar (if not the same) access to weapons, clothing, and more. Nintendo specifically noted that the Squid Sisters—Callie and Marie—will be taking over for Splatfests while players are in Inkopolis. It’s expected that they will also host the news broadcast there instead of Deep Cut.

Characters like Jelonzo, Spyke, Annie, and Moe will be returning to offer their services in their shops, though with new designs. Since Sheldon has moved his wares to Splatsville, his proteges Shelly and Donny have taken over the Ammo Knights location within Inkopolis, where players will be able to purchase a variety of weapons.

A single-player expansion titled “Side Order” is also provided via the Expansion Pass, though it is not currently clear when this second wave of DLC will be released. While no information regarding Side Order has been revealed outside of the initial trailer, it appears to be focused on the Off the Hook duo from Splatoon 2—Pearl and Marina—as well as dive into lore regarding the creation of the Octolings.

Players can dive into the freshness of the familiar scenes within Inkopolis starting Feb. 28 as part of the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass.