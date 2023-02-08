Splatoon 3 DLC brings players back to Inkopolis, explores mysteries of Off the Hook

While it doesn’t feel like the original Splatoon launched nearly a decade ago, Nintendo is preparing to hone in on fans’ nostalgia through the first few waves of DLC for Splatoon 3.

Today’s Nintendo Direct provided insight into what fans can expect in the first two waves of Splatoon 3’s DLC, both of which are expected to launch this year. Players can either purchase the waves of this DLC individually through the eShop, or obtain these waves through the expansion pass.

The #Splatoon3: Expansion Pass is coming! For the 1st Wave, relive a functional version of Inkopolis from the original Splatoon game!



And for Wave 2, get ready for Side Order, an all-new single player campaign! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/llFFVO4Wae — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023

Within this first wave, players will be able to revisit Inkopolis, the hub world of the first Splatoon game, which was released for the Wii U in 2015. While the city itself hasn’t changed visually, many of the shop owners appear to be descendants of the original owners. Callie and Marie will also be returning to host their daily check-in show, as well as perform during Splatfests.

The trailer also teased wave two of the DLC: a single-player campaign called “Side Order.” In this brief teaser, an Octoling can be seen staring at a barren, snow-covered city as they appear to experience flashbacks. Within these flashbacks, players can both see and hear Pearl, a member of Splatoon 2’s Off the Hook, as well as glimpses of the band’s other member, Marina—who is also an Octoling. Slowing the video down also shows an Octoling-creation facility, as well as Marina attempting to escape her confinement.

This has led many fans to believe that the Side Order story will revolve around Marina’s backstory, a large plot that was nearly completely overlooked in Splatoon 2, or introduce this Octoling as one connected to the pop star in some way. There has not yet been a release date provided for this single-player campaign.

The Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass is now available for purchase, which will not only grant players access to these waves of DLC, but also give them extra in-game currency and items to boost the power of their clothing abilities.