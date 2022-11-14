Splatoon 3’s Chill Season is bringing new weapon kits and a beloved OG map

Developer Nintendo has introduced Splatoon 3’s first major post-launch update, and it has a little something for everyone.

The update, titled Chill Season 2022, will begin on Thursday, Dec. 1. A tweet shared by the official Splatoon Twitter account included a new trailer, which showcased tons of new weapon kits, collectibles, and more. Among the biggest reveals were two stages: Brinewater Springs, a new stage that is centered around a large temple, and Flounder Heights, a stage returning from the original Splatoon that takes place in an area surrounded by apartments.

SRL meteorologist here to officially welcome you to Chill Season 2022! It starts on Thursday 12/1, and it's jam-packed with new weapons, stages, and events. Check out the linked video for more info…and start warming up your splat trigger now. Brrr! pic.twitter.com/199ELEbpyG — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) November 14, 2022

The much-anticipated Big Run mode is also “imminent” and will be making its first appearance during Chill Season. Big Run is a new form of Salmon Run that sees players battling Salmonids on regular Turf War stages rather than the usual specialized stages. In the trailer, Big Run took place on the Wahoo World stage, so it seems as though that’s where players will be able to take on the first iteration of the mode.

Also coming to Splatoon 3 during Chill Season are plenty of new weapon kits, new cosmetics, and X Battles. Eagle-eyed players spotted a Charger that looks like a pencil, a Splattershot and Mini Splatling with new sub weapons, and more. As usual, there will be plenty of new clothes to dress up your Inkling or Octoling with, including masks, glasses, and more.

X Battles are a new type of ranked match for high-skilled players: only those with high ranks in Anarchy Battle will be able to participate. In X Battles, players will complete a set of placement matches before taking on other powerful players to increase their X Power, which acts as their rank. Those who make it to the top 500 will be showcased, similarly to other competitive multiplayer games.

Chill Season begins on Dec. 1 in Splatoon 3.