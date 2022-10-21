What is Big Run in Splatoon 3?

While the Splatoon series is most known for its online multiplayer Turf War battles, they aren’t the only way to play. Splatoon 3 offers a robust list of alternatives to online multiplayer, including local multiplayer, a lengthy story mode, the collectible card game Tableturf Battle, and a cooperative mode called Salmon Run. Salmon Run, which was introduced in Splatoon 2, has become one of the series’ most popular modes.

Rather than splatting other players, Salmon Run is all about working together with three other players to take out waves of Salmonids, funny-looking bug-eyed enemies, on unique stages. Those who succeed at the task are rewarded with gear and other goodies. Salmon Run: Next Wave, Splatoon 3‘s take on the mode, adds plenty of new Salmonids to attack as well as fearsome new King Salmonid bosses. According to developer Nintendo, though, the mode’s biggest challenge might still be on the horizon.

So, just what is Splatoon 3‘s Big Run?

Big Run, explained

Big Run is a Salmon Run event that Nintendo has hinted at in pre-release and post-release content surrounding the game. During Big Run, players will be able to play Salmon Run on regular Turf War stages like Wahoo World, MakoMart, and more. The idea is that Salmonids are “invading” the Splatlands, meaning the player must team up with others to take out the threat.

Nintendo has yet to announce any further details about the mode or when the first Big Run event will be. The developer has already announced the next Splatfest, which will feature the three first partner Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so it makes sense that another event announcement could be around the corner. Until then, players will have to sit tight and wait for more information on what will likely be the biggest, baddest Salmon Run experience yet.