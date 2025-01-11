The best moveset for Mega Gallade in Pokémon Go

When collecting Pokémon in Pokémon Go, teaching them the best attacks is a vital way to get the most out of them. With the addition of Mega Gallade to the roster, there are a handful of attacks you want to teach it to turn it into one of the strongest Pokémon available.

Like every Pokémon, it all comes down to their stats and what moves they can use. Mega Pokémon are easily some of the strongest choices you can use in raids, and Mega Gallade is no exception. As a Psychic and Fighting-type Pokémon, it can take part in numerous encounters, and it becomes one of the best raiding choices available to you. We’ll be breaking down the best attacks you should be teaching Mega Gallade, and if it’s good or not in Pokémon Go.

Mega Gallade’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Defeat Mega Gallade in Mega Raids to unlock it and add it to your team. Image via Niantic

When it comes to teaching moves to Mega Gallade, there are a handful of options you can go with. They mirror the same attacks you’d want for a standard Gallade, as it doesn’t change its typing when it undergoes this Mega transformation. The best moveset you can give Mega Gallade in Pokémon Go is the fast move Confusion and the charged moves Psychic and Synchronoise. Alternatively, swap out Confusion for Low Kick if you want to give it a Fighting-type attack.

Attack Name Attack Type Move Type Damage Energy Confusion Fast Move Psychic type 16 12 Low Kick Fast Move Fighting type 4 5 Psychic Charged Move Psychic type 75 55 Synchronoise Charged Move Psychic type 80 50

When it comes to giving Mega Gallade a fast move, Confusion usually sits at the top of the list. It’s a powerful Psychic-type move that does 16 damage and generates 12 energy. Its other attacks, like Low Kick, Charm, and Psycho Cut, can’t stand up to it, but Low Kick is another alternative option. It’s a quick Fighting-type move that does four damage and generates five energy.

The difference between the two moves is how long it takes to use them, with Confusion taking 1.5 seconds and Low Kick taking half a second. Even though Low Kick is quicker, it does less damage, but not by much. You might want to go with Low Kick if you want to give Mega Gallade a different attack type, outside of Psychic-type damage while playing Pokémon Go.

For the charged attacks, it’s an equally decisive battle. Normally, you want to use different move types, but because Mega Gallade can only participate in raids, doubling on damage types is not a bad idea. That’s why you’ll want to stick with Psychic and Synchronoise, as these offer the most damage for how much energy they require. Psychic does 75 damage and needs 55 energy, whereas Synchronoise does 80 damage for 50 energy.

However, Leaf Blade doesn’t require as much energy, as it only needs 35 and does 70 damage. The big drawback to using Leaf Blade is Mega Gallade does not receive a bonus for using it. On the other hand, Close Combat gets a bonus, but it requires a lot of energy and gives Mega Gallade a debuff. You’re better off using Low Kick as a Fighting-type move, avoiding the damage and defense debuff that could do more harm to Mega Gallade during a raid.

Is Mega Gallade good in Pokémon Go?

When it comes down to pure stats, Mega Gallade is a strong raiding Pokémon in Pokémon Go. The downside is that it’s a Mega Pokémon, and that limits the activities you can use it for. You won’t be able to battle against other players using it, and it can’t participate in Max Out battles. Still, being able to use it in five-star and other Mega Raids is a good idea, and it’s one of the stronger options you can use if you need a Psychic and Fighting-type Pokémon.

