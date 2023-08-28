All Mega Evolves Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Mega Evolution hasn’t been featured in a main series Pokémon title since 2018 but Pokémon Go has been picking up the slack by slowly introducing more Mega Pokémon to the mobile audience since the feature went live in August 2020. But not every Pokémon with a Mega Evolution has been added to the game just yet.
While Mega Evolution started off with a bang, Niantic has turned the introduction of Mega Evolved Pokémon into a piece of seasonal content, meaning you might get anywhere from one to a few new Mega Evolutions per three-month period—even if that is not a guaranteed number.
For example, in Season 11: Hidden Gems, Niantic introduced Mega Sableye and Mega Tyranitar during the main season and both Mega Diancie and Mega Rayquaza during Go Fest 2023. The number of available Mega Evolutions to drop is slowly dwindling, but I have compiled a full list of each Mega Pokémon available in Pokémon Go right now, along with the forms we are still waiting on.
How many Mega Evolved Pokémon are there in Pokémon Go?
In total, there are 48 different Mega Evolution forms for Pokémon spread across 46 different species. This is the total as of Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire’s release in November 2014 since they were the final games to introduce any new Mega Evolutions—even though they would appear in every main series title up until Sword and Shield in November 2019.
Of those 48 Mega Evolutions, 37 are currently available in Pokémon Go. That means 11 different Mega Evolutions have yet to be released and several, like Mega Lucario, will likely appear as focal points for several events in the future.
Full list of Mega Evolved Pokémon for Pokémon Go
- Mega Venusaur
- Mega Charizard X and Y
- Mega Blastoise
- Mega Beedrill
- Mega Pidgeot
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Slowbro
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Kangaskhan
- Mega Pinsir
- Mega Gyarados
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Steelix
- Mega Scizor
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Sceptile
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Sableye
- Mega Aggron
- Mega Medicham
- Mega Manectric
- Mega Altaria
- Mega Banette
- Mega Absol
- Mega Glalie
- Mega Salamence
- Mega Latias
- Mega Latios
- Mega Rayquaza
- Mega Lopunny
- Mega Abomasnow
- Mega Diancie
All unreleased Mega Evolved Pokémon in Pokémon Go
- Mega Mewtwo X and Y
- Mega Heracross
- Mega Mawile
- Mega Sharpedo
- Mega Camerupt
- Mega Metagross
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Lucario
- Mega Gallade
- Mega Audino
We should see many of these Mega Evolved Pokémon appear in Pokémon Go over the next year or two, especially with fan favorites like Metagross, Garchomp, and Mewtwo on the list of unreleased forms.