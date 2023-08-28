All Mega Evolves Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Mega Evolution hasn’t been featured in a main series Pokémon title since 2018 but Pokémon Go has been picking up the slack by slowly introducing more Mega Pokémon to the mobile audience since the feature went live in August 2020. But not every Pokémon with a Mega Evolution has been added to the game just yet.

While Mega Evolution started off with a bang, Niantic has turned the introduction of Mega Evolved Pokémon into a piece of seasonal content, meaning you might get anywhere from one to a few new Mega Evolutions per three-month period—even if that is not a guaranteed number.

For example, in Season 11: Hidden Gems, Niantic introduced Mega Sableye and Mega Tyranitar during the main season and both Mega Diancie and Mega Rayquaza during Go Fest 2023. The number of available Mega Evolutions to drop is slowly dwindling, but I have compiled a full list of each Mega Pokémon available in Pokémon Go right now, along with the forms we are still waiting on.

How many Mega Evolved Pokémon are there in Pokémon Go?

In total, there are 48 different Mega Evolution forms for Pokémon spread across 46 different species. This is the total as of Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire’s release in November 2014 since they were the final games to introduce any new Mega Evolutions—even though they would appear in every main series title up until Sword and Shield in November 2019.

Of those 48 Mega Evolutions, 37 are currently available in Pokémon Go. That means 11 different Mega Evolutions have yet to be released and several, like Mega Lucario, will likely appear as focal points for several events in the future.

Full list of Mega Evolved Pokémon for Pokémon Go

Mega Venusaur

Mega Charizard X and Y

Mega Blastoise

Mega Beedrill

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Alakazam

Mega Slowbro

Mega Gengar

Mega Kangaskhan

Mega Pinsir

Mega Gyarados

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Ampharos

Mega Steelix

Mega Scizor

Mega Houndoom

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Sceptile

Mega Blaziken

Mega Swampert

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Sableye

Mega Aggron

Mega Medicham

Mega Manectric

Mega Altaria

Mega Banette

Mega Absol

Mega Glalie

Mega Salamence

Mega Latias

Mega Latios

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Lopunny

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Diancie

All unreleased Mega Evolved Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Mega Mewtwo X and Y

Mega Heracross

Mega Mawile

Mega Sharpedo

Mega Camerupt

Mega Metagross

Mega Garchomp

Mega Lucario

Mega Gallade

Mega Audino

We should see many of these Mega Evolved Pokémon appear in Pokémon Go over the next year or two, especially with fan favorites like Metagross, Garchomp, and Mewtwo on the list of unreleased forms.

