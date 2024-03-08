How to get Yoasobi’s Pawmot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

J-Pop continues to be as popular as it has ever been and you may remember in November when Pokémon got in on the action. Well, thanks to that incredible collaboration with YOASOBI you can now get a free Pawmot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

On the one-year anniversary of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, YOASOBI released a new track called Biri-Biri which featured an animated clip all set within the game’s world. Featured in that video is Pawmot, and now you’re getting the chance to add that Pokémon to your collection.

If you’ve played Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for a while then you’re probably aware of how distributions typically go down, but if not here’s what you’ll need to know so that you can claim your new pal.

How to get Yoasobi’s Pawmot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sparks will fly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

YOASOBI’s Pawmot will be distributed via code in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starting on March 13, 2024. This code will remain active until Feb. 28, 2025.

Right now the code has not been revealed, however, the second it is this article will be updated to reflect that and give you everything you need to claim Pawmot. When the code does arrive you can claim it by following these steps:

Start Pokémon Scarlet or Violet. Open the menu and choose Poke Portal. Choose Mystery Gift. Now press Get with Code/ Password. Enter the code. That’s it! You’ll now see your new Pawmot appearing in-game.

Fortunately, Pawmot’s moveset has been revealed. This distribution will give you the cute little Electric-type Pokémon loaded with Double Shock, Discharge, Quick Attack, and Nuzzle attacks. While it is coming months later, this global distribution is to celebrate YOASOBI’s Biri-Biri song finally getting a physical release. If you haven’t heard the Scarlet and Violet track it’s available both in the original and an English version on Spotify now.