Category:
Pokémon

How to get Yoasobi’s Pawmot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

No limit.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Mar 8, 2024 12:44 am
Pawmot charging electric attack
Image via Sony Music Entertainment Japan

J-Pop continues to be as popular as it has ever been and you may remember in November when Pokémon got in on the action. Well, thanks to that incredible collaboration with YOASOBI you can now get a free Pawmot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Recommended Videos

On the one-year anniversary of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, YOASOBI released a new track called Biri-Biri which featured an animated clip all set within the game’s world. Featured in that video is Pawmot, and now you’re getting the chance to add that Pokémon to your collection.

If you’ve played Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for a while then you’re probably aware of how distributions typically go down, but if not here’s what you’ll need to know so that you can claim your new pal.

How to get Yoasobi’s Pawmot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pawmot pokedex entry scarlet and violet
Sparks will fly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

YOASOBI’s Pawmot will be distributed via code in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starting on March 13, 2024. This code will remain active until Feb. 28, 2025.

Right now the code has not been revealed, however, the second it is this article will be updated to reflect that and give you everything you need to claim Pawmot. When the code does arrive you can claim it by following these steps:

  1. Start Pokémon Scarlet or Violet.
  2. Open the menu and choose Poke Portal.
  3. Choose Mystery Gift.
  4. Now press Get with Code/ Password.
  5. Enter the code.
  6. That’s it! You’ll now see your new Pawmot appearing in-game.

Fortunately, Pawmot’s moveset has been revealed. This distribution will give you the cute little Electric-type Pokémon loaded with Double Shock, Discharge, Quick Attack, and Nuzzle attacks. While it is coming months later, this global distribution is to celebrate YOASOBI’s Biri-Biri song finally getting a physical release. If you haven’t heard the Scarlet and Violet track it’s available both in the original and an English version on Spotify now.

related content
Read Article These 9 forgotten Pokémon could finally land on Switch with Legends: Z-A release
Panpour, Pansear, and Pansage attacking in the Pokémon anime.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
These 9 forgotten Pokémon could finally land on Switch with Legends: Z-A release
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Mar 7, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Fest 2024 dates and locations
A promotional image for Pokemon Go Fest 2024 showing Marshadow
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Fest 2024 dates and locations
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go datamine seems to point to Go Fest 2024 start date, special items
pokemon go fest 2024 logo
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go datamine seems to point to Go Fest 2024 start date, special items
Adam Newell Adam Newell Mar 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article These 9 forgotten Pokémon could finally land on Switch with Legends: Z-A release
Panpour, Pansear, and Pansage attacking in the Pokémon anime.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
These 9 forgotten Pokémon could finally land on Switch with Legends: Z-A release
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Mar 7, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Fest 2024 dates and locations
A promotional image for Pokemon Go Fest 2024 showing Marshadow
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Fest 2024 dates and locations
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go datamine seems to point to Go Fest 2024 start date, special items
pokemon go fest 2024 logo
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go datamine seems to point to Go Fest 2024 start date, special items
Adam Newell Adam Newell Mar 7, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com