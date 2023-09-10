How to evolve Pawmi and Pawmo into Pawmot in Pokémon Go

Even though Pokémon Go doesn’t include many mechanics from the main series games, Niantic tends to implement a few here and there, like the method to fully evolve Pawmi—even if it is a pain.

Niantic added Pawmi to Pokémon Go on Sept. 10 as part of the Adventures Abound season, alongside other Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet. It is, however, the only Pokémon from the first wave with unique requirements to fully evolve it, from Pawmi to Pawmo and finally to Pawmot.

Once you catch a Pawmi (and maybe get yourself a special Electric-themed avatar backpack), convincing it to evolve fully into Pawmot will be a chore. I recommend making sure you have a strong Pawmi with good stats before committing to training it. This will save you from having to follow this method more than once, and it makes the resulting Pokémon more likely to be worth it outside of just Pokédex completion.

How do I evolve Pawmi and Pawmo into Pawmot in Pokémon Go?

Pawmi has a unique evolution method in Pokémon Go, and it’s similar to how you obtain Pawmot by walking in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Instead of using the Let’s Go feature from Gen IX, you will need a mix of patience and Pawmi Candy to get the fully evolved Electric/Fighting-type.

Pawmi evolves into Pawmo simply by using 25 Pawmi Candy. To evolve Pawmo into Pawmot, however, you need to have 100 Pawmi Candy saved up, then walk a full 25km with that Pawmo as your Buddy.

Niantic has essentially locked Pawmot behind a physical evolution requirement, something that isn’t common to see. It is reminiscent of how you acquire Pawmot in Scarlet and Violet, by walking 1,000 steps with Pawmo—but Niantic took things to the next level in Pokémon Go, since the average person takes around 1,400 steps to travel 1 km.

At present, there is no way to get around this restriction, and Pawmot is unlikely to appear in raids any time soon.

About the author