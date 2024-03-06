Pokémon Go: Shiny Odds, Methods, and more

If you want to encounter a Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you best hope the odds are forever in your favor.

Depending on the type of Shiny Pokémon you are after, the odds of finding one are drastically different depending on your method of hunting and catching one. For example, catching a wild Pokémon is one of the hardest ways to get a Shiny, whereas a 5-star Raid gives you the best odds you could ask for.

With veteran players constantly trying to complete their Shiny Pokédex in Pokémon Go, knowing the ever-changing rates is vital to know the best ways— and odds— you have in finding the different colored variant Pokémon out there. So what exactly are they?

What are the Shiny Rates in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Blue Mew. Image via Game Freak

Depending on the type of Pokémon you are encountering, and when you find it, different Shiny rates might be active. These are just a few of the examples you might come across:

Shiny Odds Encounter 1/512 The base rate for any wild spawn Pokémon. 1/256 Certain Shadow Pokémon from Team Go Rocket Grunts. 1/128 Mega Raid Pokémon, or specific Pokémon like Meltan when its Shiny form is live during timed events. 1/64 Certain Shadow Pokémon from Team Rocket Go Leaders, Pokémon that rarely spawn in the wild (such as Baby Pokémon), Paid Ticketed Research Pokémon 1/25 Unconfirmed, but rumored to be Paid Ticketed events like Pokémon Go Fest, as well as Community Day rates 1/20 Pokémon from 5-Star Raids such as Legendaries, Mythicals, and Ultra Beasts when their Shiny variant is live.

These are the basic odds, but with different events and changes always a possibility, they might not always stay the same. For example, certain Egg events might boost certain km of Eggs to have an increased Shiny Odd for about a week. All that said, it’s best to pay attention to the weekly events to get an idea of the best way to get a Shiny Pokémon.