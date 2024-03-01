Pokémon Go Raid March 2024 guide: All Raids Bosses and bonuses

A new season is underway in Pokémon Go, bringing rotations for the game’s raids. Throughout March, a new selection of Pokémon are available to encounter in every type of raid through the end of the month—including a selection of returning Legendaries.

Recommended Videos

The main draw for March’s raids is the return of Pokémon like Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele in regular five-star raids with the move Nature’s Madness. Shadow Raids are also getting a refresh with the first appearance of Shadow Raikou in this format. All players also get extra XP for completing one and three-star raids and double damage in any raid involving friends, so get out there and take advantage of those World of Wonders seasonal boosts.

All Pokémon Go March 2024 Raid Bosses and full schedule guide

Tapu Koko is front and center. Image via Niantic

Each Pokémon starts and stops appearing in five-star raids at 10am local time on the dates listed.

Five-star Raids March 1 to 14: Tapu Koko* March 14 to 21: Regice* March 21 to April 4: Tapu Lele*



Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will apear in Raid Day events on March 17 and 23, respectively.

All Pokémon Go March 2024 Mega Raid Bosses and schedules

Mega Raids also rotate at 10am local time on the dates listed.

Mega Raids March 1 to 14: Mega Sceptile* March 14 to 21: Mega Tyranitar* March 21 to April 4: Mega Venusaur*



All Pokémon Go March 2024 Shadow Raid Bosses and schedules

Shadow Raids

Shadow Raikou will appear in five-star Shadow Raids for the first time on Saturday and Sunday throughout March.

One and three-star Shadow Raids will also appear daily with a rotating list of Pokémon.

All Pokémon Go March 2024 Raid Hours

Raid Hours take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on the listed dates.

March 6: Tapu Koko*

March 13: Tapu Koko*

March 20: Regice*

March 27: Tapu Lele*

These raid rotations line up with the new March event schedule that also centers around returning Legendary Pokémon like Zarude.