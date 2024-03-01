All Pokemon Go World of Wonders Special Research tasks and rewards

The first full season of Pokémon Go content for 2024 is now underway as the World of Wonders brings more Pokémon debuts, special events, and season-long content bonuses for you to enjoy. This includes a new set of season-exclusive Special Research to complete.

From March 1 to June 1, Pokémon Go’s 14th season of content will celebrate the “wonders” of Pokémon. This will be done through events introducing Pokémon like Charcadet to the game and Ultra Beasts like Poipole appearing for the first time. Raids are also being prioritized with seasonal bonuses, which means you do double damage when raiding with friends and get increased XP from one and three-star raids all season long.

As you go about playing Pokémon Go this season, you will have the World of Wonders Special Research available to complete in waves. This is the only way to encounter Poipole currently and new research steps will be added periodically over the next two months as more events and content are revealed for the season.

Here is a full guide for the World of Wonders Special Research tasks and rewards.

Pokémon Go World of Wonders Special Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

Poipole can only appear once in Pokémon Go. Image via the Pokémon Company.

There are five pages to the Pokémon Go All World of Wonders Special Research, with only two pages currently being available.

All World of Wonders Special Research tasks and rewards page one

Catch 20 Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Spin 10 Poké Stops Seven Razz Berries

Transfer 10 Pokémon Seven Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: Poipole encounter and 803 XP

All World of Wonders Special Research tasks and rewards page two

Complete seven Field Research tasks Skorupi encounter

Explore 10km Sneasel encounter

Make 20 Nice Throws 15 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 25 Poipole Candy and 803 XP

All World of Wonders Special Research tasks and rewards page three