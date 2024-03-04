How to catch Charcadet in Pokémon Go

Charcadet has made its way to Pokémon Go, and you can add it to your growing collection if you have the endurance to find it. Like many Pokémon, it appears in a unique way, and it could prove to be far more challenging to track down than you might expect.

Because Charcadet has two evolutions, grabbing one for each is always a good idea. But finding Charcadet is not as simple as locating it in the wild. The only way to find one involves a good deal of travel, and you want to plan your time when playing Pokémon Go. We know the best way to find Charcadet, and it won’t be long until you’ve added it to your Pokédex.

Where to find Charcadet in Pokémon Go

Charcadet can only appear inside eggs during the Pokémon Horizons: The Series event. Image via Niantic and the Pokemon Company

The only way to encounter Charcadet is to hatch it from two, five, and 10-kilometer eggs that you grab during the Pokémon Horizons: The Series celebration event in Pokémon Go. You can grab these eggs by spinning PokéStops and Gym discs starting on March 5 at 10am in your local time zone.

Between these three types of eggs, I would recommend attempting to hatch the two or five-kilometer eggs first. You can finish these relatively quickly compared to the 10-kilometer eggs, which could take a full day of healthy walking in Pokémon Go. The downside to going with the two or five-kilometer eggs is the chances of catching Charcadet. Because it’s appearing during this special event, the chances of hatching it are relatively low compared to the other Pokémon that you could hatch.

You have until March 11 at 8pm in your local time zone before the Pokémon Horizons: The Series celebration event ends. After this point, Charcadet will no longer appear in two or five-kilometer eggs, only hatching from 10-kilometer eggs for the rest of the World of Wonders season. As you might imagine, the chances of finding Charcadet go down after this event. There’s still a chance, but you want to make sure you exclusively focus on hatching 10-kilometer eggs for a chance to get a Charcadet in Pokémon Go.

After you add Charcadet to your collection, the next choice comes to picking between Armarouge and Ceruledge. I feel having at least one of them is a good idea, but Ceruledge is the stronger choice in Pokémon Go if you’re forced to choose between them.