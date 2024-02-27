Pokémon Go Pokémon Horizons: The Series event guide: All bonuses, wild encounters, and raids

The first major event coming to Pokémon Go for the World of Wonders season is the Pokémon Horizons: The Series celebration event. The kickoff event gives players the chance to earn several rewards, including the chance to hatch a Charcadet.

Running from March 5 to 11 at 8pm local time, it’s a chance for players to catch several notable Pokémon appearing during the event, such as Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat. Charcadet is making its debut as Pokémon you can hatch from eggs, alongside its evolved forms, Armarouge and Ceruledge. Also, a new move is coming to Pokémon Go, Volt Tackle. Pokémon Go Battle League players should take note of it to see how fares in the future.

Full Pokémon Go Pokémon Horizons: The Series event content guide

Charcadet makes its debut in Pokémon Go. Image via the Pokémon Company

The big release for the Pokémon Horizons: The Series event is Charcadet. All players have a chance to catch this highly sought-after Pokémon from the Paldea region by hatching it from 2km, 5km, or 10km eggs. The eggs Charcadet can hatch from are only those activated during the event, which means you need to visit PokéStops and Gyms between March 5 to 11 for a chance to earn a Charcadet. There are no new Shiny Pokémon for this event, beyond Pikachu wearing a Cap’s hat, but we can expect more during the World of Wonders season.

All Pokémon Go Pokémon Horizons: The Series boosted spawns and raids

We have the full list of every Pokémon that has an increased chance to appear during the Pokémon Horizons: The Series event, and how you can find them while playing the game. We’ve marked every Pokémon that can appear in their Shiny form with an asterisk (*) next to their name, but you should only encounter them if you’re lucky.

All boosted wild encounters Alolan Grimer* Beldum* Fuecoco Nosepass* Pawmi Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat* Quaxly Scyther* Sprigatito

All Field Research rewards Fuecoco Golduck Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat* Quaxly Rockruff* Skarmory* Sprigatito

All one-star raid encounters Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat* Rhyhorn* Rockruff*

All three-star raid encounters Chansey* Metagross Noctowl



All Pokémon Go Pokémon Horizons: The Series event bonuses

There are a handful of bonuses going out to all Pokémon Go players during the event. For those attempting to hatch Charcadet, hopefully these bonuses make it far easier to do, although it all comes down to how rare of a Pokémon it is. Given Niantic’s history with hatching Pokémon from eggs, it might be tougher than it sounds to catch this Pokémon.