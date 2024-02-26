Pokémon Go new season World of Wonders teases Ultra Beasts and a return to Kanto

Pokémon Go’s next season of content is officially here, with Niantic teasing the return of Ultra Beasts and a focus on Kanto Pokémon in its first trailer.

Known as World of Wonders, the first trailer doesn’t tell us much about what to expect, only teasing certain incoming features coming to Pokémon Go from March until June. The season follows the conclusion of Timeless Travels, which ends on Feb. 28 after the conclusion of Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh.

With the reveal of the new season, the lack of Galar Pokémon in the trailer will ruffle some feathers in the community. Trainers have been in an uproar to see the eighth generation of Pokémon finally appear in Pokémon Go. But it seems like they are taking the backseat once again in favor of a return to the Kanto region.

The presence of Nidoran for most of the trailer likely points to the potential of Nidoran appearing as a Community Day Pokémon. Ultra Wormholes briefly appeared at the end of the trailer, likely pointing to the release of Poipole, Nagnadel, Stakatake, and Blacephalon, the final Ultra Beast Pokémon currently not in Pokémon Go. We might also see the return of the other Ultra Beast Pokémon, including their shiny versions, over the next few months.

Outside these brief glimpses, though, we don’t know anything about what could appear in Pokémon Go between March and June in this new season of content. But with Pokémon Day starting tomorrow, Feb. 27, I doubt we will have to wait long to get an official trailer and announcement from Niantic and The Pokémon Company.