How to complete Fashion Week 2025 Taken Over Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

There’s a new Team Rocket event available for all players in Pokémon Go, and it’s during the Fashion Week 2025 event. You have the chance to track down new Shadow Pokémon captured by Team Rocket, and there’s a Collection Challenge you can also complete along the way.

This Collection Challenge is a different entry separate from the initial one introduced at the start of the Fashion Week 2025 event. You’ll have to catch a new round of featured Pokémon, with many appearing for a limited time. For those who want to earn the completion rewards before Team Rocket runs off, you’ll want to explore your local neighborhood while saving Shadow Pokémon. Here’s a full breakdown of how you can complete the Fashion Week 2025 Taken Over Collection Challenge and where to find all of them in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon in Fashion Week 2025 Taken Over Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Absol is one of the handful of Pokémon you need to track down to complete the Team Rocket collection. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The Collection Challenge starts when the Taken Over portion of Fashion Week 2025 does, which is Jan. 15 at 12am in your local area. From here, you’ll have a new list of Pokémon that you need to hunt down to complete the challenge. Many of these Pokémon are featured in the Team Rocket event, namely as ones you can catch from defeating Team Rocket grunts or by finding them appearing in the wild.

The event ends on Jan. 19, and you have until then to catch all these Pokémon at least once. Some of them are also a part of the Team Rocket Special Research. So long as you don’t already have a Team Rocket Special Research on your character, you’ll receive this free ticket, which allows you to find Giovanni and catch Shadow Palkia.

These are all the Pokémon you need to catch to complete the Fashion Week 2025 Taken Over Collection Challenge, and where you can find them in Pokémon Go.

Collection Pokémon How to catch Catch a Croagunk Whenever you take a photograph of a wild Pokémon or your buddy, Croagunk appears to photobomb you. It’s also a reward encounter for the Team Rocket Special Ticket. Catch a Gothita There’s a chance you can find Gothita appearing in the wild. Catch a Mareanie There’s a chance you can find Mareanie appearing in the wild. Catch a Sneasel There’s a chance you can find Sneasel appearing in the wild. Catch a Stunky There’s a chance you can find Stunky appearing in the wild. Catch a Wooper There’s a chance you can find Wooper appearing in the wild. It’s also a reward encounter for the Team Rocket Special Ticket. Catch an Absol There’s a chance you can find Absol appearing in the wild. It’s also a reward encounter for the Team Rocket Special Ticket.

All Collection Challenge completion rewards: 5,000 XP and a Trubbish encounter.

Many Pokémon featured in this collection should appear in the wild as you explore your local area. Of the choices, Croagunk is the only one that does not immediately appear in the wild, but it’s still easy to track down. The photobomb by Croagunk is guaranteed to happen, and you can do this multiple times throughout the Taken Over event.

You’ll want to ensure you also complete all the Special Research tasks you get from the Fashion Week 2025 Taken Over Special Research ticket to ensure you encounter Giovanni and Shadow Palkia. You have until the next Team Rocket event next season to track down Giovanni and catch Shadow Palkia in Pokémon Go. After that, you’ll have to wait for Shadow Palkia to appear in five-star Team Rocket raids or as another captured Pokémon from Giovanni, but the raids will likely happen sooner.

