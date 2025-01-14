Team Rocket has struck again amid another event in Pokémon Go. This time, it’s for Fashion Week 2025, and Team Rocket has captured several notable Shadow Pokémon. You’ll have the chance to track them and Giovanni down with the latest Taken Over Special Research.

Recommended Videos

All players should receive this Special Research when they jump into the mobile game starting on Jan. 15 after midnight. From there, the Special Research gives players the opportunity to chase down multiple Team Rocket grunts, leaders, and follow the tracks to Giovanni, who has a new Legendary Shadow Pokémon under his control: Palkia. For those who have been eagerly awaiting to get this Pokémon added to their roster, now’s the opportunity. Here’s what you need to know about all Fashion Week 2025: Taken Over Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

How to complete Fashion Week: Taken Over Special Research in Pokémon Go

Shadow Palkia has been captured by Giovanni, and you have a chance to save them. Image via the Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

The Taken Over Special Research goes out to all players on Jan. 15 at 12am in your local time zone. If you don’t receive this Special Research, double-check that you don’t already have another active Team Rocket Special Research in your available tasks. If you do, you’ll have until the end of the event to complete it if you want to do the latest Special Research. You can’t hold two of them in Pokémon Go because they grant you similar rewards and give you a Super Rocket Radar to find Giovanni.

Some players, though, activate two Super Rocket Radars during the same event using this method to find Giovanni twice while he has a particular Legendary Pokémon under his control. For those waiting for a good one to go after, Palkia is an excellent choice, and Giovanni should have it on his roster after the Taken Over event begins in your area.

After you start the Special Research, it will remain available in your journal well after the event has ended. It’s easy to complete during the Taken Over event because Team Rocket grunts and leaders have a higher spawn chance, but don’t don’t feel pressured to complete everything. You can take your time until the next Team Rocket event next season.

Task 1

All Tasks All Rewards Catch 15 Pokémon Five Pinap Berries Purify two Shadow Pokémon 10 Poké Balls Defeat three Team Rocket GO Grunts A Mysterious Component

All Task 1 completion rewards: 1,500 XP, 500 Stardust, and a Wooper wearing a fashionable outfit encounter.

Task 2

All Tasks All Rewards Catch 20 Pokémon Five Pinap Berries Purify five Pokémon 10 Great Balls Defeat six Team Rocket GO Grunts Three Mysterious Components

All Task 2 completion rewards: 2,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Croagunk wearing a fashionable outfit encounter.

Task 3

All Task 3 completion rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and a Super Rocket Radar.

Task 4

All Tasks All Rewards Find the Team GO Rocket Boss 10 Hyper Potions Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss 10 Ultra Balls Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss Six Max Revives

All Task 4 completion rewards: 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and an Absol encounter.

Task 5

All Tasks All Rewards Claim Reward 1,500 Stardust Claim Reward 1,500 Stardust Claim Reward 1,500 Stardust

All Task 5 completion rewards: 6,000 XP, 5,000 Stardust, and three Fast TMs

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy