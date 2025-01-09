Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Fashion Week 2025 Pokemon Go banner
Image via Niantic
Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025: All wild encounters, raids, bonuses, and Field Research tasks

Prepare to join in on Fashion Week to catch Pokémon wearing unique costumes, and to battle against Team Rocket.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Jan 9, 2025 01:32 pm

It’s already 2025, and Pokémon Go is kicking off the beginning of the year with the return of Fashion Week. All players have a chance to participate in this event where they can catch notably fashionable Pokémon wearing distinct costumes.

Recommended Videos

These costumed Pokémon encounters are available throughout the event, with some new choices and returning ones from previous Fashion Weeks. As you might expect from any event in this mobile game, there’s the chance for numerous wild encounters, exclusive raids, various bonuses for playing the game, and several Field Research tasks with specific rewards available. Here’s a full breakdown of what to expect from Pokémon Go‘s Fashion Week 2025 event and everything you can get from participating.

Table of contents

All wild and raid encounters during Pokémon Go’s Fashion Week 2025

Dragonite in Pokémon Go.
Dragonite will appear in three-star raids in a fashionable costume. Image via the Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Many of the Pokémon featured during Fashion Week 2025 have unique costumes; this will be the only time of year you can catch them. For anyone hunting after a certain Pokémon, now might be the time do to it. Fashion Week 2025 will be happening from Jan. 10 to Jan. 19, with Fashion Week: Taken Over happening on Jan. 15, giving you plenty of time to catch any you might be going after. One of the newer ones for the event, Minccino wearing a fashionable costume, is appearing in one-star raids, which means you might have to hunt after at your local Gym.

Here’s a full breakdown of all Pokémon you can encounter in the wild during Fashion Week 2025. We’ve added an asterisk (*) next to their name if there’s a chance they can appear as a Shiny version.

  • Blitzle wearing a fashionable costume*
  • Bruxish*
  • Buneary*
  • Diglett*
  • Furfrou*
  • Kirlia wearing a fashionable costume*
  • Skitty*

For those looking for more challenging encounters, there are several raiding opportunities of Pokémon appearing in one and three-star raids. Although you have until Jan. 19 to catch them, waiting until they spawn a Gym could prove challenging. You’ll want to regularly check your local area to see if they spawn at any nearby raids, and many do have a chance to appear in their Shiny form.

Raid PokémonRaid Tier
Furfrou*One-star raid
Minccino wearing a fashionable costume*One-star raid
Shinx wearing a fashionable costume*One-star raid
Butterfree wearing a fashionable costume*Three-star raid
Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume*Three-star raid

All Fashion Week 2025 bonuses in Pokémon Go

When you log in and play during Fashion Week 2025 from Jan. 10 to 19, there are several passive bonuses you’ll receive while you play. All Pokémon Go players can expect to receive these bonuses, regardless if they take part in the event directly or simply enjoy the mobile game as they walk around their local neighborhood. Here’s a full breakdown of those rewards, as well as the increased Shiny chances for Pokémon appearing during the event.

  • Twice as much Stardust from catching Pokémon
  • Twice as much of a chance for players above level 31 to receive Candy XL for catching a Pokémon
  • There is an increased chance for Shiny Kirlia wearing a fashionable costume in the wild
  • There is an increased chance of catching a Shiny Butterfree wearing a fashionable costume
  • There is an increased chance of catching a Shiny Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume
  • There is an increased chance of catching a Shiny Furfrou
  • There is an increased chance of catching a Shiny Minccino wearing a fashionable costume

All Fashion Week 2025 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The final thing we’ll be adding is the various Field Research tasks you can complete. These are event-exclusive tabs that drop from PokéStops and Gym dials that you spin during Fashion Week 2025. They have a distinct golden border around them to make them stand out, and they provide specific rewards, which might make tracking down some costumed Pokémon much easier.

We’ll update this section when we learn more about the Field Research tasks and rewards for Fashion Week 2025.

When does Fashion Week: Taken Over 2025 start in Pokémon Go?

Fashion Week 2025 Taken Over event banner
Team Rocket is taking over Fashion Week, and Giovanni has captured Palkia. Image via Niantic

Team Rocket is moving forward with long-awaited plans and will interfere during Fashion Week 2025. Expect to see the Taken Over portion of the event starting on Jan. 15, and it goes until the end of the event on Jan. 19. Make sure to log into the game to grab the latest Team Rocket Special Research and defeat Giovanni to catch a Shadow Palkia, adding it to your collection. Shroodle and Grafaiai will be making their Pokémon Go debut, as well.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
Staff Writer
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.