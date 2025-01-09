Pokémon Go Fashion Week 2025: All wild encounters, raids, bonuses, and Field Research tasks

It’s already 2025, and Pokémon Go is kicking off the beginning of the year with the return of Fashion Week. All players have a chance to participate in this event where they can catch notably fashionable Pokémon wearing distinct costumes.

Recommended Videos

These costumed Pokémon encounters are available throughout the event, with some new choices and returning ones from previous Fashion Weeks. As you might expect from any event in this mobile game, there’s the chance for numerous wild encounters, exclusive raids, various bonuses for playing the game, and several Field Research tasks with specific rewards available. Here’s a full breakdown of what to expect from Pokémon Go‘s Fashion Week 2025 event and everything you can get from participating.

All wild and raid encounters during Pokémon Go’s Fashion Week 2025

Dragonite will appear in three-star raids in a fashionable costume. Image via the Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Many of the Pokémon featured during Fashion Week 2025 have unique costumes; this will be the only time of year you can catch them. For anyone hunting after a certain Pokémon, now might be the time do to it. Fashion Week 2025 will be happening from Jan. 10 to Jan. 19, with Fashion Week: Taken Over happening on Jan. 15, giving you plenty of time to catch any you might be going after. One of the newer ones for the event, Minccino wearing a fashionable costume, is appearing in one-star raids, which means you might have to hunt after at your local Gym.

Here’s a full breakdown of all Pokémon you can encounter in the wild during Fashion Week 2025. We’ve added an asterisk (*) next to their name if there’s a chance they can appear as a Shiny version.

Blitzle wearing a fashionable costume *

* Bruxish *

* Buneary *

* Diglett *

* Furfrou*

Kirlia wearing a fashionable costume*

Skitty*

For those looking for more challenging encounters, there are several raiding opportunities of Pokémon appearing in one and three-star raids. Although you have until Jan. 19 to catch them, waiting until they spawn a Gym could prove challenging. You’ll want to regularly check your local area to see if they spawn at any nearby raids, and many do have a chance to appear in their Shiny form.

Raid Pokémon Raid Tier Furfrou* One-star raid Minccino wearing a fashionable costume* One-star raid Shinx wearing a fashionable costume* One-star raid Butterfree wearing a fashionable costume* Three-star raid Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume* Three-star raid

All Fashion Week 2025 bonuses in Pokémon Go

When you log in and play during Fashion Week 2025 from Jan. 10 to 19, there are several passive bonuses you’ll receive while you play. All Pokémon Go players can expect to receive these bonuses, regardless if they take part in the event directly or simply enjoy the mobile game as they walk around their local neighborhood. Here’s a full breakdown of those rewards, as well as the increased Shiny chances for Pokémon appearing during the event.

Twice as much Stardust from catching Pokémon

Twice as much of a chance for players above level 31 to receive Candy XL for catching a Pokémon

There is an increased chance for Shiny Kirlia wearing a fashionable costume in the wild

There is an increased chance of catching a Shiny Butterfree wearing a fashionable costume

There is an increased chance of catching a Shiny Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume

There is an increased chance of catching a Shiny Furfrou

There is an increased chance of catching a Shiny Minccino wearing a fashionable costume

All Fashion Week 2025 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The final thing we’ll be adding is the various Field Research tasks you can complete. These are event-exclusive tabs that drop from PokéStops and Gym dials that you spin during Fashion Week 2025. They have a distinct golden border around them to make them stand out, and they provide specific rewards, which might make tracking down some costumed Pokémon much easier.

We’ll update this section when we learn more about the Field Research tasks and rewards for Fashion Week 2025.

When does Fashion Week: Taken Over 2025 start in Pokémon Go?

Team Rocket is taking over Fashion Week, and Giovanni has captured Palkia. Image via Niantic

Team Rocket is moving forward with long-awaited plans and will interfere during Fashion Week 2025. Expect to see the Taken Over portion of the event starting on Jan. 15, and it goes until the end of the event on Jan. 19. Make sure to log into the game to grab the latest Team Rocket Special Research and defeat Giovanni to catch a Shadow Palkia, adding it to your collection. Shroodle and Grafaiai will be making their Pokémon Go debut, as well.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy