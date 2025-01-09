Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Radiant Greninja Pokémon TCG card with a cloud background and cross through it.
Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Pokémon

Play! Pokémon reveals Standard TCG Rotation for 2025

Play! Pokémon has revealed the Standard TCG Rotation for 2025, marking a significant change for competitive players.
Image of Em Stonham
Em Stonham
|

Published: Jan 9, 2025 02:58 pm

Radiant Greninja fans, beware. The most turbulent—and exciting—time of the year is just around the corner for Pokémon Trading Card Game players, promising to turn most competitively viable decks on their head and shake up the scene.

Recommended Videos

Play! Pokémon announced the next Standard Rotation for the Pokémon TCG on Jan. 9 in an article, highlighting which cards would be dropped from the roster and when fans can expect to see changes in the competitive scene for this format. Rotation will be taking place on April 11, meaning cards with the F Regulation Mark will no longer be eligible for tournament play. From that point, only cards with G and H will be allowed in official competitive settings when the Standard format is in play.

Standard events will be changed by the Rotation during April, but Pokémon TCG Live will be impacted earlier on March 27. This is the usual practice for PTCG Rotation to provide competitive players with a realistic environment to test their new deck lists and strategies in.

The article elaborates on this change, noting that older cards which don’t have a Regulation Mark can still be used during tournaments if there’s a legal version of the card currently in play, providing the example of the Rare Candy from the Sun & Moon era and the newer Rare Candy iteration.

When new cards are released after this Standard Rotation, players should still expect to wait the usual two-week period before they become legal in a tournament setting. This can vary in some instances, so it’s best to check with a tournament host, but generally, the period is two weeks.

Interestingly, the Expanded format is not altering during this Rotation. “The Expanded format will remain unchanged, maintaining the Black & White Series and forward,” the article notes, encouraging players to double check their cards and the ban list before going to any Expanded tournaments.

Standard Rotation always makes for an interesting time in the competitive Pokémon TCG scene, as it boots out staple cards and encourages players to find new pieces to add into their favorite deck lists, pushing for big changes in the meta and tournament scene overall.

If you’re planning to head to any competitive events using the Standard format after April 11, make sure to double check your cards and swap out any that don’t meet the new criteria. If there are any that you’re unsure about, it’s best to contact the host of the event and ask for help to avoid any issues on the day.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Em Stonham
Em Stonham
Em is a Freelance Gaming Writer at Dot Esports who specializes in Pokemon and World of Warcraft. With a love for RPGs and TCGs, Em has spent the last few years covering gaming news and reviews for sites like IGN, Nintendo Life, and Dexerto.
twitter