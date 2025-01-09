All Fashion Week 2025 Premium Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The start of 2025 means new and returning events for Pokémon Go players, with unique spins to some old favorites. The first major event we have is Fashion Week 2025, and that means catching several Pokémon wearing adorable outfits in the wild.

For those participating in the event, there’s a Premium Timed Research you can choose to grab. If you plan to regularly play the game, grab it, especially if you want to catch a Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume. Usually, Dragonite would only be available in three-star raids, but you can get a guaranteed encounter with it by completing all tasks before the event ends. We’ll share all tasks and rewards you get for the Fashion Week 2025 Premium Timed Research while playing Pokémon Go.

How to complete Fashion Week 2025 Premium Timed Research in Pokémon Go

Minccino received a unique costume for the Fashion Week 2025 event. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The Fashion Week 2025 Premium Timed Research ticket is one you have to buy from the in-game store. You unlock the ticket if you’re willing to spend $5 USD or your local currency’s equivalent. This ticket guarantees several things, such as several Furfrou encounters, Minccino wearing a fashionable costume encounters, and Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume encounter. You’ll also get an event-themed Avatar pose.

This is a Timed Research ticket, not a Special Research. This means a Timed Research can end, even if you purchase the item. The Fashion Week 2025 event starts on Jan. 10 at 10am in your local time zone, and continues until Jan. 19, giving you a little over a week to complete all tasks. You do need to complete these tasks if you buy this ticket, or you risk missing out on all the rewards in Pokémon Go.

Halfway through the event, on Jan. 15, the Taken Over portion begins, and Team Rocket begins to spawn more often in your local area. If you want to focus on taking down Team Rocket grunts, leaders, and Giovanni, completing this Timed Research for that time is the best way to do it. The Taken Over event does introduce a Special Research, only if you don’t already have a Team Rocket Special Research in your quests.

Task 1

All Tasks All Rewards Catch 10 Pokémon Furfrou encounter Catch 20 Pokémon Furfrou encounter Explore 2km Furfrou encounter Spin five PokéStops or Gym dials Furfrou encounter Take snapshots of four different wild Pokémon Minccino wearing a fashionable costume encounter

All task one completion rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Fashion Week Avatar pose

Task 2

All Tasks All Rewards Catch 30 Pokémon Furfrou encounter Catch 40 Pokémon Furfrou encounter Explore 4km Furfrou encounter Spin 10 PokéStops or Gym dials Furfrou encounter Take snapshots of eight different wild Pokémon Minccino wearing a fashionable costume encounter

All task two completion rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume encounter.

Alongside the Fashion Week 2025 Premium Timed Research is the Collection Challenge. The Collection Challenge is available to all Pokémon Go players, and focuses on catching the event-exclusive Pokémon spawning in the wild. Completing the challenges here should bring you closer to completing the Fashion Week 2025 Premium Ticket, but you’ll still have a lot of work cut out for you.

If you run into trouble with completing these tasks, make sure to check out the various Field Research tasks you can complete during Fashion Week 2025. Those tasks should reward you with exclusive Pokémon encounters throughout the event.

