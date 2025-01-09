How to complete Fashion Week 2025 Collection Challenge: Monochrome in Pokémon Go

The Fashion Week 2025 event has returned to Pokémon Go, giving you the opportunity to catch exclusive Pokémon wearing adorable outfits. Alongside this event is a Collection Challenge called Monochrome, and you’ll have a brief amount of time to complete it.

The Pokémon you must catch in this challenge all appear exclusively during the Fashion Week 2025 event. This means you’ll have to find them in specific ways and different locations, and some might be easier than others to track down given how easy it is to find them. Knowing the best ways to track them down should make this Collection Challenge much easier, especially if you want to get the rewards and add another completed challenge to your profile. We’ll break down how you can catch all Pokémon featured in the Fashion Week 2025 Collection Challenge: Monochrome and your rewards in Pokémon Go.

How to catch all Fashion Week 2025 Pokémon for Collection Challenge: Monochrome

Skitty is one of the several Pokémon featured in the Fashion Week 2025 event. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

There are seven Pokémon you have to track down for the Fashion Week 2025 Collection Challenge: Monochrome. They begin spawning at the start of the event on Jan. 10 at 10am in your local time zone, and you have until Jan. 19 to catch them. Halfway through the event, expect to find the Team Rocket Taken Over event, where a second Collection Challenge will begin. That collection focuses on a different set of Pokémon and offers unique rewards to earn in Pokémon Go.

Here’s a full breakdown of all seven Pokémon you need to catch for the Fashion Week 2025 Collection Challenge: Monochrome.

Collection Pokémon How to catch Catch a Blitzle Blitzle has a chance to appear in the wild wearing a fashionable costume. Catch a Buneary Buneary has the chance to appear in the wild wearing a fashionable costume. Catch a Bruxish Bruxish has the chance to appear in the wild. Catch a Diglett Diglett has the chance to appear in the wild wearing a fashionable costume. Catch a Furfrou Furfrou has the chance to appear in the wild. Catch a Kirlia Kirlia is a rare encounter, but can appear in the wild wearing a fashionable outfit. Catch a Skitty Skitty has the chance to appear in the wild.

All Completed Challenge rewards: 5,000 XP and a Shinx wearing a fashionable costume encounter.

Of the Pokémon featured in this challenge, Kirlia is easily the toughest to track down. All of these Pokémon have a chance to appear in the wild, but Kirlia is a rare encounter. This means it has a lower chance to naturally spawn while wandering around your local neighborhood, regardless of how often you play Pokémon Go.

There are a few ways to increase your chances, though. A good way to do it if you’re out walking around is to add an Incense to your character. Pokémon are drawn to your location while you’re wandering around, giving you a better chance to finding wild Pokémon. The critical component is to make sure you’re walking around while you have this item active.

The second way is to add a Lure to a PokéStop. While you have a Lure activated, Pokémon are drawn to the PokéStop. Using this item does lock you down to a set location, but if you’re planning to remain in a certain area for an extended period, using this is a great way to get additional spawns close to you.

After you catch all seven Pokémon, you’ll be rewarded for completing the Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go. Prepare for the arrival of Team Rocket halfway through the event, and get ready to save Palkia from Giovanni.

