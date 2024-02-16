Best Origin Forme Palkia moveset in Pokémon Go

When using a strong Pokémon in Pokémon Go, it all comes down to the attacks you teach them. Every Pokémon has a solid moveset they can use due to your limited choices in Pokémon Go, and the same goes for Legendary Pokémon like Origin Forme Palkia.

Even the Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go have a small amount of moves you can teach them. Although they easily have some of the best stats in the game, if you choose an inferior set of attacks to teach them, don’t expect them to do well against their opponents. You want to optimize these anytime you use them in PvP or raids. This guide covers the best moveset you can teach Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go.

Origin Forme Palkia best moveset in Pokémon Go

Origin Forme Palkia is an incredible legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Image via the Pokémon Company

When considering what attacks to teach to Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go, you only have seven moves to pick from. Of those choices, and between all the combinations, the best ones are Dragon Breath, Spacial Rend, and Aqua Tail.

Between the two fast moves Origin Forme Palkia can learn, Dragon Breath is the best choice. The other option is Dragon Tail, and some players might prefer it since these two attacks are relatively close to each other in terms of stats. Dragon Breath can do four damage per turn and gives three energy per turn for Origin Forme Palkia’s charged moves. Dragon Tail does 4.3 damage per turn and provides three energy per turn.

The big difference between these two is that Dragon Breath only takes one turn, while Dragon Tail requires three turns. Pokémon Go players regularly discuss these differences when creating a moveset for a Pokémon, but I stand by Dragon Breath as the superior choice, especially for Origin Forme Palkia.

As for Origin Forme Palkia’s charged moves, we have a much easier discussion. The first attack, Spacial Rend, is a unique move only available to Origin Forme Palkia. Not only is it a strong move that does 95 damage and only needs 50 energy, but it also has a unique Adventure Effect you can use while walking around your local neighborhood in Pokémon Go. Activating Spacial Rend increases the range you can catch wild Pokémon and interact with Gyms. The move requires Stardust and Palkia Candy, but it’s worth it during special events.

The second move, Aqua Tail, is an obvious Water-type choice. It’s an attack that only requires 35 energy and does 50 damage, meaning you can expect to use it pretty often during a Pokémon Go PvP battle or in a raid, making it easy to overwhelm your opponent. The other options Origin Forme Palkia could use are not as spectacular, and you’re better off avoiding them.

Is Origin Forme Palkia good in Pokémon Go?

I can confirm Origin Forme Palkia is good, and I’d even go so far as to call it fantastic. There are only a few better legendary Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Go, and this form is stronger than the standard Palkia. It’s a substantial upgrade you can’t afford to miss if you regularly play in Pokémon Go‘s Master League or participate in the latest five-star and Elite Raids.

The only downside to Origin Forme Palkia is it does not have as much resistance to Pokémon attacks as Dialga does. However, its high defense and health make up for it, making it a difficult Pokémon for others to defeat. You can expect to regularly use this Pokémon when battling others or during special Pokémon Go events when you want to use Spacial Rend to make it easier to find wild Pokémon.