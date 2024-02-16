Best Origin Forme Dialga raid counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go

You can challenge Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go in five-star raids, which provide some of the game’s toughest challenges. Origin Forme Dialga is no exception, and you’ll need to prepare by building a solid team and learning its weaknesses.

Recommended Videos

For anyone who has battled against Dialga before, fighting Origin Forme Dialga should feel similar to taking on its standard form. There are some stat differences you need to know about, though, and it’s important to keep these in mind ahead of these five-star battles. It also helps to bring plenty of friends with you to make short work of this encounter, so long as everyone optimizes their team. Here’s what you need to know about every Origin Forme Dialga weakness and the best Pokémon to counter it in Pokémon Go.

All Origin Forme Dialga weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Origin Forme Dialga will appear in five-star raids. Image via Niantic and The Pokemon Company

Origin Forme Dialga is a Steel and Dragon-type Pokémon, making it one of the more defensive adversaries you can find in Pokémon Go. It is weak against Fighting and Ground-type moves and resistant to Bug, Electric, Flying, Grass, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water-type attacks.

Because of these limited weaknesses, Fighting and Ground-type Pokémon are your best options for this encounter. I would recommend Ground-types over Fighting, simply because they have a chance of standing up to Dialga’s powerful attacks during a Pokémon Go raid and they should expect to last longer in a fight. However, you could always try to use Fighting-type moves on your Pokémon instead, as Fighting-type Pokémon typically have the weakest defenses. Origin Forme Dialga has more defense than the standard form, which means it’s a battle of endurance.

For anyone with a go-to team to use against the standard Dialga, use that team to fight against Origin Forme Dialga. I recommend not using any Dragon-types, and instead focusing on Ground-type Pokémon, though.

Origin Forme Dialga attacks in Pokémon Go

When creating a team, knowing a Pokémon’s moveset is helpful. Origin Forme Dialga will use the following attacks in Pokémon Go:

Metal Claw,

Dragon Breath

Roar of Time

Draco Meteor

Iron Head

Thunder

Best Pokémon counters to Origin Forme Dialga in Pokémon Go

The best Pokémon you can use when battling against Origin Forme Dialga include Primal Groudon, Terrakion, and Lucario.

Primal Groudon is easily the most powerful Ground-type Pokémon you can use in Pokémon Go. It’s easy to see why you should have at least one in your party if you’re planning to beat Origin Forme Dialga, but not every player might have access to this Pokémon. If you don’t, the standard form of Groudon is a great choice. The best moveset you can catch Primal Groudon is the fast move Mud Shot and the charged moves Precipice Blades and Earthquake.

The next Pokémon I recommend you use is Terrakion, another legendary Pokémon. Terrakion is in a unique position where it’s a Rock and fighting type, making it an excellent fit to use in this five-star raid. However, the one downside is it is weak to Steel-type moves, so you may want to use it primarily as an attacker rather than a defensive choice in Pokémon Go. The best moveset to teach Terrakion is the fast move Double Kick and the charged moves Sacred Sword and Close Combat.

The final Pokémon I recommend you use is Lucario. More trainers should have access to this Pokémon over the others, making it an excellent choice for anyone who wants to add this to their team to defeat Origin Forme Dialga. Lucario is a Fighting and Steel-type, giving it decent defenses to fend off several attacks, and it’s not weak to any of Dialga’s moves in Pokémon Go. You need to teach Lucario the fast move Counter and the charged moves Aura Sphere and Close Combat.

You need a full team of six Pokémon to use during a five-star raid battle against Origin Forme Dialga. You should consider adding these other choices to your roster to defeat it in Pokémon Go.

Buzzwole

Cobalion

Conkeldurr

Entei

Excadrill

Hariyama

Keldeo

Landorus

Machamp

Mamoswine

Mega Blaziken

Mega Garchomp

Rhyperior

Ursaluna

Virizion

All players who work with you to defeat Origin Forme Dialga can catch it at the end of the five-star raid. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny version of Origin Forme Dialga in Pokémon Go.