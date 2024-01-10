Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia confirmed for Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh with broken new gameplay mechanics

Niantic has confirmed Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia will be making an appearance at Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh in February, marking the Legendary Pokémon as exclusive encounters for the event with unique effects that will impact gameplay.

During Go Tour: Sinnoh’s physical event in Los Angeles from Feb. 17 to 18, the two altered Legendary Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids caused by “space-time anomalies.” This will be the first time either forme is available in Pokémon Go, and Niantic is making the debut special by adding in unique gameplay mechanics for both Pokémon.

Both Origin Forme Legendaries will be available during the event for the first time. Image via Niantic

Starting with Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles, players who purchase an event ticket can catch Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia in exclusive raids. Those Pokémon will have a chance to know their signature Charged Attacks, Roar of Time or Spacial Rend, which can then be used to activate a new feature called Adventure Effect.

If you have an Origin Forme Dialga that knows Roar of Time, you can exchange 5,000 Stardust and five Dialga Candy to distort time in intervals of six minutes for up to 24 hours total. During this distorted time, the timers for items like Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces will all be paused, meaning you can extend their effects indefinitely depending on how much Stardust and Candy you are willing to spend.

Likewise, Adventure Effect: Spacial Rend can be activated by paying 5,000 Stardust and five Palkia Candy with your Origin Forme Palkia which knows its signature move. Using it will distort space for 10 minutes, which acts as a range extender, allowing you to encounter wild Pokémon from an increased distance in the overworld. You can only have one active Adventure Effect at a time, however, so you can’t pair them together.

Every player attending Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles can encounter Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia in event raids, but only players who purchase a ticket will have a chance to find them with their signature moves—or as Shinies. That limitation will be lifted once Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global launches from Feb. 24 to 25.

Additionally, players participating in Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global will get a guaranteed encounter with at least one of these new Legendaries depending on which version of the event badge they select to use. Picking Diamond Version will net you an encounter with an Origin Forme Dialga that knows Roar of Time, while Pearl will result in finding an Origin Forme Palkia that knows Spacial Rend.