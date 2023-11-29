Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Full content guide, event schedule, and ticketing

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh is heading to Los Angeles in February before opening its Diamond and Pearl-centric content up to players globally. This means you have several sets of dates, times, and event content to keep up with—including what Pokémon, research, and more are included for both iterations.

A lot of content from Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles will carry over to the global version when it runs, but there are likely going to be some key exclusions like available research and event bonuses. Certain things like the new Masterwork Research will also cost extra for players in the global event, but there is a clear reason for that. If you do plan on participating in either version of Go Tour: Sinnoh, here is a full content guide and event schedule for both, updated as Niantic provides more information.

Everything you need to know about Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles. Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles will run on Feb. 17 and 18 with portions of the event being held at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena and the surrounding areas. Depending on your ticket and add-ons, you might have more content to participate in.

Niantic has listed the event portion featured in the Rose Bowl Stadium as running from 9am to 5pm local time, though there is other content going on outside of that too—especially if you purchase the “City-wide Gameplay” ticket add-on. Some specific content might be locked to select hours within the event, but Niantic will specify that information closer to the event.

We do have a full list of event bonuses that will be active during the entire event, however.

Halved Egg Hatch distance

Halved Stardust cost for trades

Up to six Special Trades during your ticketed day “no matter where you are in Los Angeles”

Up to nine daily free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs

All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles ticket options

Base Event Ticket Early Bird: $25 (through Dec. 31) Regular: $30 (starting Jan. 1)

Add-ons Egg-thusiast: $15 for additional content and bonuses surrounding Eggs Raid Lover: $15 for additional content and bonuses surrounding Raids City-wide Gameplay: $20 for additional content in surrounding areas and bonus event features added for Friday, Feb. 16.



Along with all the tickets and add-ons, a special event-exclusive shirt is also going to be available for $27 pre-sale leading up to the event.

All content featured in Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles

Image via Niantic

During the in-person event, Go Tour: Sinnoh attendees will have increased odds of encountering Shiny Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region. This applies to wild encounters, Egg hatches, and raids. Habitat Rotations will be featured again with four different habitats swapping out throughout the event and featuring unique encounters like new costumed Pikachu and the Sinnoh Starters. Uxie, Azelf, and Mespirit will be appearing as Snapshot encounters too.

A new set of Spiritomb Research will be live during the event, making the Forbidden Pokémon available outside of Halloween-themed content for the first time. This Timed Research will have players trying to spin 10 out of 108 special PokéStops scattered around Los Angeles and Orange County. Go Tour: Sinnoh will also release this year’s Masterwork Research which features a guaranteed encounter with a Shiny Shaymin.

When you first begin participating in Go Tour you will have to pick between a Diamond or Pearl badge. Your selection will determine a few pieces of content such as a handful of encounters, rewards, and bonuses that are only available depending on which badge you pick. This will also carry over to the global event if you plan to get involved with that too, so pick wisely.

Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global will run one week after the Los Angeles event, going live for all players from Feb. 24 to 25. Content will be available for a set period of time each day, though Niantic has not provided those details yet.

None of the content featured directly as part of the Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global event requires you to purchase a ticket. The one exception is the Masterwork Research featuring Shiny Shaymin, which will cost $5 as a stand-alone piece of content with no expiration date if you did not attend the event in Los Angeles. Some of the event bonuses will also be included.

Halved Egg Hatch distance

Halved Stardust cost for trades

Up to six Special Trades per day

All content featured in Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global

Niantic has not specified what content will be directly carried over to Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global outside of the ticketed Masterwork Research and split Diamond and Pearl badges. We can assume that the Habitat Rotations, Legendary Snapshots, and increased Shiny odds will carry over but we will need confirmation before locking that down.

This article will be updated as more information about Go Tour: Sinnoh is released.