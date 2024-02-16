Should you pick Origin Forme Dialga or Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go?

It’s always a challenging decision when picking between two legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Ahead of the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event, players have to decide if they want the ticket that guarantees them Origin Forme Dialga or Origin Palkia.

These are tough Pokémon to pick between because they’re both powerful. You can expect to see them regularly used in Pokémon Go raids and the Master League, or you might expect to use them against Team Rocket when they’re out causing trouble. Is there a better choice between these two? This guide covers who you should pick between Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go.

Is Origin Forme Dialga or Origin Forme Palkia better in Pokémon Go?

You have to choose to pick between these powerful legendary Pokémon. Image via Niantic & the Pokémon Company

Regarding pure stats and usefulness, Origin Forme Dialga is the better choice every time in Pokémon Go. Although Origin Forme Palkia is strong and a measurable upgrade from its standard form, it cannot compete against Origin Forme Dialga, which is even stronger than the standard Dialga. It’s a monster in PvP battles and will be one of the most formidable Pokémon to defeat in the Master League.

But if you already have a powerful standard Dialga, you might want to pick the Origin Forme Palkia. The reason behind this is because Origin Forme Palkia is a noticeable upgrade from the standard version, and while Origin Forme Dialga is stronger than the normal Dialga, it’s not as much of an upgrade. It’s tough to pass up on adding Origin Forme Palkia to your roster because of its strength, and it’s one I would recommend. You do have to make a decision when you select the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh ticket version, which goes live on Feb. 24 and 25.

It’s also important to consider the powerful attacks these two receive when you catch them. Origin Forme Palkia receives the Spacial Rend, and it has the Adventure Effect that increases the encounter area for wild Pokémon. Origin Forme Dialga’s special move, Roar of Time, pauses the timers on Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces for a limited time. You cannot have both Adventure Effects working simultaneously, so you need to think about optimizing these moves.

Why you should pick Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go

Origin Forme Palkia is an upgrade from its standard form. Image via the Pokémon Company

Spacial Rend is the move to consider for anyone who prefers to focus on Shiny hunt and catching Pokémon during encounter-specific events. You can expect to find more Pokémon while you’re wandering around and playing Pokémon Go, especially for those in less populated regions of the world who struggle during these events. Although, in battle, Spacial Rend is not as powerful as Roar of Time, Origin Forme Palkia is an all-around noticeable upgrade from its standard form.

The real difference between Origin Forme Palkia and its standard version comes down to the stats. These Pokémon are both Water and Dragon-types. Origin Forme Palkia, however, has five attack and six defense points higher than its standard form. Although it might not seem like much, the fact it’s increased in every way makes it a worthwhile Pokémon, even if it can’t match Origin Forme Dialga in terms of stats or Pokémon type resistances, which gives Dialga the real edge every time.

Why you should pick Origin Forme Dialga in Pokémon Go

Origin Forme Dialga has more defense than its standard form. Image via the Pokémon Company

When we review Origin Forme Dialga, it’s an unmatched choice because it’s a Steel and Dragon-type Pokémon, weak only to Fighting and Ground-type moves. What makes it truly special is the fact that it is resistant to Bug, Electric, Flying, Grass, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water-type moves, making it difficult for an opponent to counter it unless they bring a Pokémon with an extremely specific moveset. Not to mention, the Origin Forme Dialga has nearly 12 more defense points than its standard form, but it loses four points of attack, which does drop it off somewhat. However, the increased defense makes it an even more challenging Pokémon to defeat.

If you’re considering Origin Forme Dialga for its special attack, Roar of Time, the Adventure Effect is perfect if you’re looking to grind levels. When a time-sensitive event kicks off in your area, popping a Lucky Egg or Starpiece can be extremely beneficial, and you pause them all while you have an Incense active to run around your neighborhood to catch any wild Pokémon.

Between these two options, I strongly feel Origin Forme Dialga is the better choice, especially when it comes to battling. However, even if it is a better option, Origin Forme Palkia is a noticeable upgrade from its standard form in Pokémon Go, which means it’s the option you should go with if you already have a powerful Dialga. The only thing you might miss is getting Roar of Time.