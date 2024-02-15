Should you pick Diamond or Pearl Version in Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research?

With Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh dominating the event lineup through to the end of February, Niantic is giving players an early choice to lock in version-exclusive bonuses based on Diamond and Pearl. This decision is going to impact your gameplay directly, so you’ll want to make the right one.

Available from Feb. 15 to 25, the Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research will offer rewards to all players as part of the Go Tour: Sinnoh celebration. Depending on if you select the Diamond or Pearl path, your gameplay during Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global will differ greatly when it comes to getting the most out of Dialga and Palkia.

Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research guide: Diamond or Pearl path? Which is better

Throwing it all the way back to 2006. Image via Niantic

Every player has access to the Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research from Feb. 15 to 25, which coincides with the entire run time of Go Tour: Sinnoh and the Road to Sinnoh mini-event between the two versions. Despite that, the most important content will only go into effect Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global on Feb. 24 and 25.

During the global event, depending on if you choose Diamond or Pearl version, you will get a different guarantee for your Dialga and Palkia raids, as well as a boosted duration for the new Adventure Effects that were added to coincide with the debut of Origin Forme Dialga or Origin Forme Palkia.

Really, there’s no right or wrong answer when it comes to choosing between the Diamond or Pearl versions. The rewards and bonuses for each are as follows.

Diamond Exclusives Pearl Exclusives Dialga captured during Go Tour: Sinnoh are guaranteed to know Roar of Time Palkia captured during Go Tour: Sinnoh are guaranteed to know Spacial Rend Adventure Effect duration for Roar of Time is doubled Adventure Effect duration for Spacial Rend is doubled Dialga Candy available in Special Research rewards Palkia Candy available in Special Research rewards

You will have the normal Special Research tasks and rewards to go along with these bonuses, which is the only version exclusive content in Go Tour this year.