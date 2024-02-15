Category:
Pokémon

Should you pick Diamond or Pearl Version in Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research?

Your choice will actually impact gameplay.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 14, 2024 11:22 pm
A player traveling with Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga.
Image via Niantic

With Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh dominating the event lineup through to the end of February, Niantic is giving players an early choice to lock in version-exclusive bonuses based on Diamond and Pearl. This decision is going to impact your gameplay directly, so you’ll want to make the right one.

Recommended Videos

Available from Feb. 15 to 25, the Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research will offer rewards to all players as part of the Go Tour: Sinnoh celebration. Depending on if you select the Diamond or Pearl path, your gameplay during Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global will differ greatly when it comes to getting the most out of Dialga and Palkia.

Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research guide: Diamond or Pearl path? Which is better

A split image of Diamond and Pearl versions.
Throwing it all the way back to 2006. Image via Niantic

Every player has access to the Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research from Feb. 15 to 25, which coincides with the entire run time of Go Tour: Sinnoh and the Road to Sinnoh mini-event between the two versions. Despite that, the most important content will only go into effect Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global on Feb. 24 and 25.

During the global event, depending on if you choose Diamond or Pearl version, you will get a different guarantee for your Dialga and Palkia raids, as well as a boosted duration for the new Adventure Effects that were added to coincide with the debut of Origin Forme Dialga or Origin Forme Palkia.

Really, there’s no right or wrong answer when it comes to choosing between the Diamond or Pearl versions. The rewards and bonuses for each are as follows.

Diamond ExclusivesPearl Exclusives
Dialga captured during Go Tour: Sinnoh are guaranteed to know Roar of TimePalkia captured during Go Tour: Sinnoh are guaranteed to know Spacial Rend
Adventure Effect duration for Roar of Time is doubledAdventure Effect duration for Spacial Rend is doubled
Dialga Candy available in Special Research rewardsPalkia Candy available in Special Research rewards

You will have the normal Special Research tasks and rewards to go along with these bonuses, which is the only version exclusive content in Go Tour this year.

related content
Read Article All Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research tasks and rewards
A split image of Diamond and Pearl versions.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go Special Research issues leave players worried for Go Tour: Sinnoh performance
Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup wearing special hats.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Special Research issues leave players worried for Go Tour: Sinnoh performance
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 14, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 14, 2024
Read Article What is the Pokémon Go Ghost in the Machine Research?
Rotom appearing in various locations.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
What is the Pokémon Go Ghost in the Machine Research?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Scarlet and Violet BB Elite Four member may have secret connection to Legends: Arceus
The Elite Four students for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk DLC.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet BB Elite Four member may have secret connection to Legends: Arceus
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research tasks and rewards
A split image of Diamond and Pearl versions.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go Special Research issues leave players worried for Go Tour: Sinnoh performance
Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup wearing special hats.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Special Research issues leave players worried for Go Tour: Sinnoh performance
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 14, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 14, 2024
Read Article What is the Pokémon Go Ghost in the Machine Research?
Rotom appearing in various locations.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
What is the Pokémon Go Ghost in the Machine Research?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Scarlet and Violet BB Elite Four member may have secret connection to Legends: Arceus
The Elite Four students for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk DLC.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet BB Elite Four member may have secret connection to Legends: Arceus
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 13, 2024

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.