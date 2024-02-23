Category:
Pokémon

All Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space tasks and version exclusive rewards

The Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global Special Research ticket is here.
Zack Palm
  and 
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 04:47 pm
Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon Go
Image via Niantic and The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global event has begun, and with it, new Special Research has arrived for you to complete. The It’s About Time and Space Special Research isn’t a simple set of tasks, however.

There are a handful of tasks you need to complete for each section of the Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s All About Time and Space Special Research. Right at the beginning, there’s an immediate choice you have to make, which dictates some of the rewards you earn for completing the research.

Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Special Research Guide: All tasks and version exclusive rewards

Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga Shiny versions in Pokemon Go
Earn rewards based on what ticket version you selected. Image via the Pokémon Company

When you receive the Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Special Research, a choice is offered to you where you pick between Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. Your choice does provide unique rewards for that Pokémon, but after that, the rewards are the same and only change based on the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh version you selected before the official event. You should be able to mop these tasks up while working through the various habitat rotations and trying to defeat Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia.

Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Turtwig tasks and rewards page one

  • Catch 15 different species of Pokémon.
    • Incense
  • Use an Incense
    • Shadow Turtwig encounter

Total rewards: 3,000 Stardust, three Turtwig Candy, and three Turtwig Candy XL

Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Chimchar tasks and rewards page one

  • Catch 15 different species of Pokémon
    • Incense
  • Use an Incense
    • Shadow Chimchar encounter

Total rewards: 3,000 Stardust, three Chimchar Candy, and three Chimchar Candy XL

Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Piplup tasks and rewards page one

  • Catch 15 different species of Pokémon
    • Incense
  • Use an Incense
    • Shadow Piplup encounter

Total rewards: 3,000 Stardust, three Piplup Candy, and three Piplup Candy XL

Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space tasks and rewards page two (Diamond)

  • Catch Dialga
    • Shadow Gible encounter
  • Use an Incense
    • 5,000 Stardust

Total rewards: 3,000 Stardust, three Dialga Candy, and one Dialga Candy XL

Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space tasks and rewards page two (Pearl)

  • Catch Palkia
    • Shadow Gible encounter
  • Use an Incense
    • 5,000 Stardust

Total rewards: 3,000 Stardust, three Palkia Candy, and one Palkia Candy XL

Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space tasks and rewards page three (Diamond)

  • Evolve three Pokémon
    • Shadow Scizor encounter
  • Activate Roar of Time’s Adventure Effect
    • Shadow Honchkrow encounter

Total rewards: Spirtomb Encounter, three Dialga Candy, and one Dialga Candy XL

Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space tasks and rewards page three (Pearl)

  • Evolve three Pokémon
    • Shadow Scizor encounter
  • Activate Spacial Rend’s Adventure Effect
    • Shadow Honchkrow encounter

Total rewards: Spiritomb encounter, three Palkia Candy, and one Palkia Candy XL

Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space tasks and rewards page four

  • Purify one Shadow Pokémon
    • 1,000 XP
  • Purify two Shadow Pokémon
    • 2,000 XP
  • Purify three Shadow Pokémon
    • 3,000 XP

Total rewards: Three Dialga Candy, three Palkia Candy, and a battle with Giovanni

related content
Read Article Best Origin Forme Palkia moveset in Pokémon Go
Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best Origin Forme Palkia moveset in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Should you pick Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup in Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Special Research?
Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup wearing special hats.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Should you pick Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup in Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Special Research?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to get Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go
Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
How to get Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Origin Forme Palkia moveset in Pokémon Go
Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best Origin Forme Palkia moveset in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Should you pick Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup in Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Special Research?
Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup wearing special hats.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Should you pick Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup in Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Special Research?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to get Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go
Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
How to get Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 23, 2024
Author
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.