All Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space tasks and version exclusive rewards

The Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global event has begun, and with it, new Special Research has arrived for you to complete. The It’s About Time and Space Special Research isn’t a simple set of tasks, however.

There are a handful of tasks you need to complete for each section of the Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s All About Time and Space Special Research. Right at the beginning, there’s an immediate choice you have to make, which dictates some of the rewards you earn for completing the research.

Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Special Research Guide: All tasks and version exclusive rewards

Earn rewards based on what ticket version you selected. Image via the Pokémon Company

When you receive the Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Special Research, a choice is offered to you where you pick between Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. Your choice does provide unique rewards for that Pokémon, but after that, the rewards are the same and only change based on the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh version you selected before the official event. You should be able to mop these tasks up while working through the various habitat rotations and trying to defeat Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia.

Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Turtwig tasks and rewards page one

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon. Incense

Use an Incense Shadow Turtwig encounter



Total rewards: 3,000 Stardust, three Turtwig Candy, and three Turtwig Candy XL

Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Chimchar tasks and rewards page one

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon Incense

Use an Incense Shadow Chimchar encounter



Total rewards: 3,000 Stardust, three Chimchar Candy, and three Chimchar Candy XL

Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Piplup tasks and rewards page one

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon Incense

Use an Incense Shadow Piplup encounter



Total rewards: 3,000 Stardust, three Piplup Candy, and three Piplup Candy XL

Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space tasks and rewards page two (Diamond)

Catch Dialga Shadow Gible encounter

Use an Incense 5,000 Stardust



Total rewards: 3,000 Stardust, three Dialga Candy, and one Dialga Candy XL

Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space tasks and rewards page two (Pearl)

Catch Palkia Shadow Gible encounter

Use an Incense 5,000 Stardust



Total rewards: 3,000 Stardust, three Palkia Candy, and one Palkia Candy XL

Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space tasks and rewards page three (Diamond)

Evolve three Pokémon Shadow Scizor encounter

Activate Roar of Time’s Adventure Effect Shadow Honchkrow encounter



Total rewards: Spirtomb Encounter, three Dialga Candy, and one Dialga Candy XL

Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space tasks and rewards page three (Pearl)

Evolve three Pokémon Shadow Scizor encounter

Activate Spacial Rend’s Adventure Effect Shadow Honchkrow encounter



Total rewards: Spiritomb encounter, three Palkia Candy, and one Palkia Candy XL

Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space tasks and rewards page four

Purify one Shadow Pokémon 1,000 XP

Purify two Shadow Pokémon 2,000 XP

Purify three Shadow Pokémon 3,000 XP



Total rewards: Three Dialga Candy, three Palkia Candy, and a battle with Giovanni