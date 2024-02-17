Best Origin Forme Palkia raid counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go

It all comes down to preparation when you want to challenge Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go. You have to curate your team to focus on Palkia’s weaknesses and build up your strengths as other players aid you.

Recommended Videos

There are multiple options you can put together for your Pokémon team when battling Origin Forme Palkia. If you’ve battled the standard Palkia version, you might already have an idea of what works well against the legendary ‘mon. However, Origin Forme Palkia is a more robust version and you want to be careful when taking it on, even with friends.

Here’s what you need to know about all Origin Forme Palkia weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter them in Pokémon Go.

All Origin Forme Palkia weaknesses in Pokémon Go

You can find Origin Forme Plakia in five-star raids. Image via Niantic and The Pokémon Company

Origin Forme Palkia is a Water and Dragon-type Pokémon. Like Dialga, Palkia has only two weaknesses you can take advantage of in Pokémon Go: Dragon and Fairy-type moves. It has far fewer resistances than Dialga, and can only resist Fire, Water, and Steel-type attacks.

Because Palkia only has three resistances, there are far more Pokémon team combinations you can consider in Pokémon Go when preparing for this hefty five-star raid. I recommend bringing several other players as well to increase your chances of defeating it in battle. You should expect to take no less than five or six players with you if you want to claim victory in this five-star raid.

When creating a Pokémon Go team to fight against Origin Forme Palkia, knowing the attacks Palkia can use against you is important. Origin Forme Palkia will use Dragon Breath, Dragon Tail, Aqua Tail, Fire Blast, Hydro Pump, Draco Meteor, and Spacial Rend. Because of how many Dragon-type moves Palkia can use during this battle, I recommend against putting a Dragon-type Pokémon on your team.

Best Pokémon counters to Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go

Gardevoir is a solid pick to use in this fight. Screenshot via The Pokémon Company

When picking the best Pokémon counters against Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go, I have to choose Gardevoir, Enamorus, and Groudon. Those are my top choices to use in these five-star raid battles.

Gardevoir is a formidable Fairy and Psychic-type Pokémon and a fantastic choice against Origin Forme Palkia. You can hammer out powerful Fairy-type moves to overwhelm Palkia during this encounter. All Pokémon Go players also have the option to use Mega Gardevoir, which would be a huge boon for this battle. The best moveset to teach Gardevoir is the fast move Charm and the charged attacks Dazzling Gleam and Psychic.

Next, we have Enamorus, another legendary Pokémon that has shown up a limited number of times in Pokémon Go. Enamorus is a great Fairy-type Pokémon you could consider using against Origin Forme Palkia, and its overwhelming attack power can do some hefty damage during this raid battle. The downside is Enamorus’ low defense, which could be problematic. The best movest to teach Enamorus is the fast move Fairy Wind and the charged moves Dazzling Gleam and Fly.

The final Pokémon you should use against Origin Forme Palkia is Groudon, a legendary Ground-type in Pokémon Go. Groudon is ideal for this encounter because it can use the Dragon-type move, Dragon Tail, without being a Dragon-type. The best moveset to teach Groudon is the fast move Dragon Tail and the charged moves Precipice Blades and Solar Beam.

You need a full team of six Pokémon to challenge Origin Forme Palkia. Beyond the previous choices, these are additional options you may want to consider adding to your team during this five-star battle.

Dialga

Dragonite

Garchomp

Granbull

Gyarados

Latias

Latios

Mega Altaria

Rayquaza

Salamence

Togekiss

Xerneas

Zacian

You can catch Origin Forme Palkia after defeating it in battle alongside other Pokémon Go players. There is a chance that you might encounter a Shiny version of Palkia during these raids, too.