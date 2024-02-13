Best moveset for Enamorus Incarnate Forme in Pokémon Go

If you want to get the most out of your Pokémon in Pokémon Go, it helps to know the best moves to teach them. A moveset can make or break a Pokémon, and Enamorus Incarnate Forme is no exception, especially since it only learns a handful of attacks.

The limited moves a Pokémon can learn does mean there’s traditionally the best moveset in Pokémon Go. Although this narrows down your choices when using a Pokémon in battle, it does not help identify how you can best optimize your team, especially if you’re lucky enough to add Enamorus Incarnate Forme to your roster. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset to teach Enamorus Incarnate Forme in Pokémon Go.

Best Enamorus Incarnate Forme moves in Pokémon Go

Enamorus is a powerful Fairy-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Image via the Pokémon Company

There are only six moves Enamorus Incarnate Forme can learn in Pokémon Go. Of those six moves, the best attacks to teach it are the fast move Fairy Wind and the charged moves Fly and Dazzling Gleam, turning it into a high-powered Fairy-type attacker.

Fairy Wind is a strong fast move choice for Enamorus because it becomes capable of taking out any Dark, Dragon, or Fighting-type Pokémon. You can eliminate these Pokémon even faster with the charged move Dazzling Gleam, and Fly is a solid Flying-type Pokémon to take out Bug, Fighting, or Grass-types, although you won’t find too many Bug or Grass-types in the Master League. Enamorus is an ideal counter to many Dragon-types that appear throughout Pokémon Go. You want to catch it during its debut in Elite Raids for the Carnival of Love.

You can compare Enamorus to Togekiss, as these are both Fairy and Flying-type Pokémon. What makes Enamorus a likely stronger choice is the amount of damage it can unleash, making a powerhouse for anything weak to Fairy-type moves, namely Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type Pokémon, but any Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon or attack can knock it out of the sky. Its powerful attack stat is balanced by its low defenses, and you want to use this against any opponent carefully.

Is Enamorus Incarnate Forme good in Pokémon Go?

For anyone considering using Enamorus Incarnate Forme in Pokémon Go‘s Master League, I can confirm it is a reliable choice. It’s not powerful, as it does not surge to the top of the charges in the Pokémon Go league, but it’s still strong. Its main weakness is its lack of defenses. On top of low defense, it doesn’t have strong attacks it can use to counter any Pokémon that could be using these attacks, which means you need to build a team around protecting Enamorus from Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, or Steel-types.

Strong partners you could pair with Enamorus include Metagross, Giratina, Landorus, Reshiram, Heatran, Solgaleo, Palkia, Zekrom, and Golisopod. You can swap these for your Enamorus during any Pokémon Go league battle to protect it and hopefully ensure it stays in the fight long enough to knock out one or two of your opponent’s Pokémon.