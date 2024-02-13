Pokémon Go Carnival of Love event guide: All bonuses, encounters, and raids

The Carnival of Love is here for Pokémon Go, and it is bringing a selection of colorful Pokémon. From event bonuses to regional spawns, there is a lot to keep up with, and there’s even going to be extra goodies if you live in Brazil.

Running from Feb. 13 to 15 at 8pm local time, there will be new gameplay bonuses activated and Pokémon like Flabébé and Quaxly appearing in the wild. Oricorio will also be a featured encounter you can encounter as a Shiny for the first time. And don’t forget there is the Enamorus Elite Raid day event on Feb. 14 that also ties into this.

Full Pokémon Go Carnival of Love event content guide

From featured encounters to an Elite Raid Legendary.

As part of the Carnival of Love, no new Pokémon are appearing until the Enamorus Elite Raid day, which will be happening on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The only other new addition is Shiny Oricorio, which can be obtained in all four different Styles, though only if you can encounter that version of the Dancing Pokémon in your region.

All Pokémon Go Carnival of Love boosted spawns and raids

Here is a full list of every featured Carnival of Love Pokémon, along with details for each Pokémon that can only be encountered in specific ways. If a Pokémon is marked with an asterisk (*), it can be encountered as a Shiny.

Boosted Wild Spawns Snubbull* Skitty* Roselia* Luvdisc* Flabébé



Flabébé Flower Color Regional Availability Red Flower Flabébé Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Blue Flower Flabébé Asia-Pacific region Yellow Flower Flabébé The Americas White Flower Flabébé Any region as rare spawn Orange Flower Flabébé Any region as rare spawn

Furfrou*

Oricorio* (Shiny debut)

Oricorio Style Regional Availability Baile Style Oricorio Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Pom-Pom Style Oricorio The Americas Pa’u Style Oricorio African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean islands Sensu Style Oricorio Asia-Pacific region

Stufful*

Quaxly

Five-star Raids (Elite Raids only) Enamorus only on Feb. 14 at specific event times



All Pokémon Go Carnival of Love event bonuses

Two guaranteed Candy XL upon evolving a Pokémon.

Increased chance of receiving Candy XL when walking with your Buddy Pokémon.

Brazil only: Double XP for catching Pokémon to celebrate the Brazilian Carnaval.

Furfrou can be changed to Heart Trim Furfrou during the event.

Featured PokéStops for Luvdisc and Oricorio.

New Collection Challenge.

This is a great way to gear up for Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh as the Timeless Travels season of content comes to a close at the end of the month.