Pokémon Go Carnival of Love event guide: All bonuses, encounters, and raids

Get ready to dance and pick flowers.
Published: Feb 13, 2024 01:02 am
Oricorio in its four forms are placed atop a field of flowers.
The various forms of Oricorio will finally appear in their Shiny forms. Image via Niantic

The Carnival of Love is here for Pokémon Go, and it is bringing a selection of colorful Pokémon. From event bonuses to regional spawns, there is a lot to keep up with, and there’s even going to be extra goodies if you live in Brazil.

Running from Feb. 13 to 15 at 8pm local time, there will be new gameplay bonuses activated and Pokémon like Flabébé and Quaxly appearing in the wild. Oricorio will also be a featured encounter you can encounter as a Shiny for the first time. And don’t forget there is the Enamorus Elite Raid day event on Feb. 14 that also ties into this.

Full Pokémon Go Carnival of Love event content guide

Enamorus making a Pokemon Go debut.
From featured encounters to an Elite Raid Legendary. Image via Niantic

As part of the Carnival of Love, no new Pokémon are appearing until the Enamorus Elite Raid day, which will be happening on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The only other new addition is Shiny Oricorio, which can be obtained in all four different Styles, though only if you can encounter that version of the Dancing Pokémon in your region. 

All Pokémon Go Carnival of Love boosted spawns and raids

Here is a full list of every featured Carnival of Love Pokémon, along with details for each Pokémon that can only be encountered in specific ways. If a Pokémon is marked with an asterisk (*), it can be encountered as a Shiny.

  • Boosted Wild Spawns
    • Snubbull*
    • Skitty*
    • Roselia*
    • Luvdisc*
    • Flabébé
Flabébé Flower ColorRegional Availability
Red Flower FlabébéEurope, the Middle East, and Africa
Blue Flower FlabébéAsia-Pacific region
Yellow Flower FlabébéThe Americas
White Flower FlabébéAny region as rare spawn
Orange Flower FlabébéAny region as rare spawn
  • Furfrou*
  • Oricorio* (Shiny debut)
Oricorio StyleRegional Availability
Baile Style OricorioEurope, the Middle East, and Africa
Pom-Pom Style OricorioThe Americas
Pa’u Style OricorioAfrican, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean islands
Sensu Style OricorioAsia-Pacific region

All Pokémon Go Carnival of Love event bonuses

  • Two guaranteed Candy XL upon evolving a Pokémon.
  • Increased chance of receiving Candy XL when walking with your Buddy Pokémon.
  • Brazil only: Double XP for catching Pokémon to celebrate the Brazilian Carnaval.
  • Furfrou can be changed to Heart Trim Furfrou during the event.
  • Featured PokéStops for Luvdisc and Oricorio.
  • New Collection Challenge.

This is a great way to gear up for Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh as the Timeless Travels season of content comes to a close at the end of the month. 

Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Can you evolve Rowlet and Dartrix into Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go?
Hisuian Decidueye appearing in Pokemon Go.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Can you evolve Rowlet and Dartrix into Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 11, 2024
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.