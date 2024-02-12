Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go will give Arceus, Manaphy ‘dedicated space’ to debut outside of Go Tour: Sinnoh

Get ready to call another Phione.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 04:29 pm
Arceus appearing in BDSP.
Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh is nearly here and Niantic always has a few hidden bonuses for players to unlock during big events. This time, however, it won’t include key elements of the region it’s based on—namely Arceus. 

Recommended Videos

Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles, the in-person part of this year’s event, will run from Feb. 16 to 18 and will feature nearly every Pokémon from the Gen IV games. Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia will also make their first appearance outside of Pokémon Legends: Arceus through special event raids. Arceus itself isn’t going to be making an appearance, though. 

Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga floating in space.
Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia are finally here. Image via Niantic

In a statement from the Pokémon Go Live Events team, Dot Esports learned Niantic has no plans of including Arceus, Manaphy, or Phione in Go Tour: Sinnoh, despite them being some of the only Gen IV missing from the game. According to the team, they are more focused on giving each Pokémon a space to shine without being bundled into something else. “All three of these Pokémon are indeed extra special, and we wanted to give them some dedicated space when they eventually make their Pokémon Go debut,” a Pokémon Go spokesperson said.

This wording suggests Niantic didn’t want to overload Go Tour: Sinnoh with too much-featured content when Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia are the new headliners. It also lines up with the company’s usual strategy of stretching out new Pokémon releases, especially important ones like Legendary and Mythical Pokémon, across as many different events as possible. 

Arceus is one of the most important Pokémon not present in Pokémon Go but, considering this season is called Timeless Travels and we don’t know anything about Go Fest 2024 just yet, there’s a chance we could see the literal God of Pokémon appear soon—potentially with Manaphy and Phione in tow.

related content
Read Article All trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
A Pokemon SV screenshot showing a player making a Surprise Trade, with Pokéballs crossing in the air.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 12, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Can you evolve Rowlet and Dartrix into Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go?
Hisuian Decidueye appearing in Pokemon Go.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Can you evolve Rowlet and Dartrix into Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Best raid counters and weaknesses for Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go
How to beat Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best raid counters and weaknesses for Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Can Hisuian Decidueye be shiny in Pokemon Go?
A Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon Go.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Can Hisuian Decidueye be shiny in Pokemon Go?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
A Pokemon SV screenshot showing a player making a Surprise Trade, with Pokéballs crossing in the air.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 12, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Can you evolve Rowlet and Dartrix into Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go?
Hisuian Decidueye appearing in Pokemon Go.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Can you evolve Rowlet and Dartrix into Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Best raid counters and weaknesses for Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go
How to beat Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best raid counters and weaknesses for Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Can Hisuian Decidueye be shiny in Pokemon Go?
A Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon Go.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Can Hisuian Decidueye be shiny in Pokemon Go?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 10, 2024

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.